SpaceX successfully lands Starship prototype in the Indian Ocean after test flight

SpaceX successfully landed its Starship prototype in the Indian Ocean after a test flight, marking a significant milestone in the company's efforts to create a fully reusable spacecraft. The successful landing occurred despite some technical issues during the flight, including a failure of one of the Raptor engines. The test flight was part of a series of maneuvers aimed at testing the spacecraft's ability to change its orientation and control its descent, as well as its ability to carry and deploy experimental satellites.

هبطت مركبة ستارشيب التابعة لشركة سبايس إكس في المحيط الهندي بعد رحلة تجريبية جديدة لأحدث نسخة من الصاروخ العملاق، في اختبار وصفته الشركة بالناجح رغم تسجيل بعض المشكلات التقنية أثناء التحليق.

في ولاية تكساس، قبل أن تنفذ المركبة سلسلة مناورات في الفضاء شملت تعديل وضعيتها عموديا وإعادة تشغيل محركاتها للتحكم بالهبوط، رغم تعطل أحد المحركات خلال الرحلة. نجاح هبوط المركبة في المحيط، فيما ظهر موظفو الشركة وهم يحتفلون خلال البث المباشر للاختبار، الذي شهد أيضا نشر 22 قمرا صناعيا تجريبيا، بينها أقمار مخصصة لتصوير الدرع الحرارية للمركبة.

وثق مقطع مصور لحظة الهبوط الناجح للمركبة بعد مهمة شبه مدارية تضمنت نشر أقمار صناعية تجريبية، ضمن الاختبارات المرتبطة بمشاركة 'سبيس إكس' للاكتتاب العام، بينما تعول ناسا على نسخة معدلة من 'ستارشيب' لإعادة رواد الفضاء إلى القمر خلال السنوات المقبلة





skynewsarabia / 🏆 19. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex Starship Test Flight Landing Indian Ocean Reusable Spacecraft Raptor Engines Maneuvers Experimental Satellites

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

إيلون ماسك رسميًا أول تريليونير في العالم حسب إفصاح بأهمية عن شركة SpaceXخامس من العام قد شهد أول تريليونير في العالم ألا وهو إيلون ماسك، بعد ثروة سيعود عليها في شركة SpaceX 5.1 مليار سهم بقيمة 8.39$ و350 مليون خيار بسعر تنفيذ 8.39$. ستكون ثروته الصافية الإجمالية قد قفزت إلى مستوى مذهل يبلغ 1.1 تريليون دولار.

Read more »

اكتشاف 1121 نوعًا 'مجهولًا' في محيطات العالم.. ما أهمية ذلك؟اكتشف العلماء خلال العام الماضي،1121 نوعًا "غير معروف سابقًا" في محيطات العالم خلال العام الماضي، بحسب ما أعلن Ocean Census الثلاثاء، وهو جهد عالمي لرسم خريطة الحياة البحرية يشارك فيه أكثر من ألف باحث من 85 دولة.

Read more »

UK Concludes Historic Trade Deal with Gulf Cooperation CouncilThe UK has successfully concluded a comprehensive trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council, comprising six nations and a combined GDP of £1.8tn. This milestone represents Britain's dedication to driving global growth and economic prosperity.

Read more »

SpaceX plans for initial listing in US; may surpass IPO recordsSpaceX, the rocket and satellite company owned by Elon Musk, has plans to go public in the US, which could make it the biggest initial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street.

Read more »

السعودية تضيف خدمة شحن جديدة لتعزيز الربط الملاحي مع الأسواق العالمية أعلنت الهيئة العامة للموانئ "موانئ" السعودية عن إضافة خدمة الشحن الملاحية الجديدة (Ocean Rise Express (OCR التابعة لشركة "CMA CGM" إلى ميناء جدة الإسلامي؛ لتعزيز الربط الملاحي بين السعودية والأسواق العالمية، ودعم انسيابية سلاسل الإمداد ورفع كفاءة العمليات التشغيلية بالميناء.

Read more »

latest version of SpaceX Starship launched successfully in first test flight after engine failure cancellationSpaceX successfully launched the latest version of its Starship spacecraft in its first test flight after earlier engine failure cancellation.

Read more »