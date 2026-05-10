Spain's Health Minister: More Than 90 Tourists and Crew Members Evacuated from 'Jolly' Boat

Spain's Health Minister Monica Garcia has announced that more than 90 tourists and crew members have been evacuated from the cruise ship 'Jolly' suffering from the deadly Hantavirus. The evacuation began on Sunday, and during the process, a French citizen showed symptoms after being evacuated, which will be handled by French authorities. 34 people, the majority of whom are crew members, will stay on the boat to sail it back to Holland, while the Damaged boat will be docked at Rotterdam, and the recovery of the ship with the body of the German citizen will be done at the same place. Furthermore, due to the removal of more than 30 passengers and crew during different stops, the international authorities are looking for suspicious cases

قالت وزيرة الصحة الإسبانية مونيكا غارسيا إن هناك إجلاؤا لم يشمل الضحية الألمانية من العدد الإجمالي لـ94 الركاب وأفراد الطاقم يوم الأحد من السفينة السياحية 'هاربويس' المنكوبة إثر تفشي فيروس 'هانتا' القاتل.

وتم إجراء فحوصات صحية مسبقة على متن السفينة، حيث لم تكتشف أي أعراض لدى أي من الأشخاص الـ152 الذين كانوا على متنها. وقد ظهرت أعراض الإصابة بعد إجلاؤها على مواطن فرنسي، وقد اتخذت السلطات الفرنسية تدابيرها، وأشارت وزيرة الصحة إلى أن 34 شخصا، معظمهم من أفراد الطاقم، سيظلون على متن السفينة لبحرها عائدا إلى هولندا. وسيواصلون رحلاتهم إلى روتردام مع جزء من الطاقم بعد أن ينزل جميع الركاب.

لن يتم نقل جثة الضحية الألمانية إلا عند الوصول إلى هناك، وسيجري تطهير السفينة أيضًا، بالنظر لأن أكثر من 30 راكبا وفرد من الطاقم غادروا السفينة خلال فترات التوقف متفاوت





skynewsarabia / 🏆 19. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Health Travel Hantavirus Cruise Ship Evacuation French Authorities Domestic Cases Dutch Authority

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mentorship feature in WhatsApp warns for mental health crisesNew feature in WhatsApp alerts close ones during mental health issues

Read more »

World Health Organization Director General Tries to Calm Fears Over Hanta Virus ShipThe Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has sent a message to the residents of Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands, after concerns arose regarding a ship carrying passengers infected with Hanta virus. He reassures the residents that the risk to them is low and that the virus on the ship is a dangerous one that has caused three deaths.

Read more »

وزير البيئة يدشن فعاليات 'أسبوع البيئة 2026'Under the slogan 'Facing Green', the Environment Minister launches the 'Easter Environment 2026' campaign

Read more »

Return of Rikers from the Cruise Ship Infected with Hanta VirusThe news text describes the evacuation of passengers and crew members of a cruise ship that had reported an outbreak of the deadly Hanta virus. The story is about the evacuation process, the precautions taken and the safe return of the passengers to their respective countries.

Read more »

Syrian Social Affairs and Labor Ministry Minister Confirms Arrival of 200 Children to Their FamiliesThe Syrian Social Affairs and Labor Ministry Minister, Hend Kabwat, confirmed the arrival of 200 children to their families who were previously listed as missing and were in state care during the Baath Party regime.

Read more »

العالمي ينتظر حاسمة ثالثةدخل النصر معسكرا تدريبيا داخليا، استعدادا لمعركة الديربي الكبير، التي ستكون الفيصل بينه وبين تحقيق لقب الدوري الغائب عن خزائنه منذ 7 سنوات، إذ تفصل 90 دقيقة العالمي عن حسم الدوري رسميا،...

Read more »