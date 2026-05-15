A Southampton fan holds a tree and binoculars at a match in England, raising awareness of the ongoing case of alleged spying in the English Premier League.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9/%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5273383-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%88%D8%AB%D9%87%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%A8%D8%AA%D9%88%D9%86-%D9%8A%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%B8%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%83%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%87%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%82%D8%B6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%AC%D8%B3%D8%B3-%D9%82%D8%A8%D9%84-%D9%86%D9%87%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B5%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AFمشجع في مدرجات ملعب «ريفرسايد» يحمل شجرة ومنظار ساخراً من قضية التجسس التي يتم تداولها في إنجلترا (رويترز.

https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9/%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%B6%D8%A9-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%A9/5273383-%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%88%D8%AB%D9%87%D8%A7%D9%85%D8%A8%D8%AA%D9%88%D9%86-%D9%8A%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%B8%D8%B1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AD%D9%83%D9%85-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D9%87%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A-%D9%81%D9%8A-%D9%82%D8%B6%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%AA%D8%AC%D8%B3%D8%B3-%D9%82%D8%A8%D9%84-%D9%86%D9%87%D8%A7%D8%A6%D9%8A-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B5%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AFمشجع في مدرجات ملعب «ريفرسايد» يحمل شجرة ومنظار ساخراً من قضية التجسس التي يتم تداولها في إنجلترا (رويترز





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Southampton Tree Binoculars English Premier League Alleged Spying

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