Sorrow Over Circles of Diplomacy and History in Saudi Arabia after the Death of Prominent Advisor Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin

The announcement of the death of the prominent advisor and diplomat, Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin, has cast a shadow over the diplomatic, media, and historical circles in Saudi Arabia. He was considered one of the most important figures to have witnessed the kings of the country and played a crucial role in shaping its geopolitical development.

Sorrow has cast a shadow over the diplomatic, media, and historical circles in Saudi Arabia today (Sunday), following the announcement of the death of the prominent advisor and diplomat Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin, who is considered one of the most important figures to have witnessed the kings of the country and the most intricate phases of its geopolitical development.

As soon as the shocking news spread, sorrow enveloped social media platforms, as the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, mourned him through his official account. The late Hassan bin Yusuf Yassin was not a transient figure; rather, he carried within his genes and memory the modern history of the Kingdom.

He was the son of Sheikh Yusuf Yassin, the most prominent political advisor close to the founding king Abdulaziz - may Allah have mercy on him - and one of the architects of the foundations of Saudi foreign policy. This unique family background allowed Hassan to live at the heart of Saudi political affairs since his childhood, gaining intimate knowledge of the intricacies of historical events





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Hassan Bin Yusuf Yassin Prominent Advisor Architect Of Saudi Foreign Policy Son Of Sheikh Yusuf Yassin Experienced Diplomat Media Personality

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