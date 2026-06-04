Slowing Productivity Growth in US Worries About Future of Tech Industry

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that productivity growth in the non-agricultural sector slowed to a 0.3% annual rate in the fourth quarter, the weakest performance since the first quarter of 2025. Economists expect that the adoption of AI technologies by companies will boost productivity in the coming years.

تباطؤ إنتاجية العمال في أميركا بوتيرة أسرع من المتوقع خلال الربع الأول عامل يشغّل آلة في منشأة إنتاج أوتار الآلات الموسيقية التابعة لشركة «دآدّاريو» في فارمينغديل بنيويورك (رويترز).

تباطأ نمو إنتاجية العمال في الولايات المتحدة بوتيرة أسرع من المتوقع خلال الربع الأول، رغم أن الاتجاه العام لا يزال يُظهر قوة نسبية، مع توقعات بأن يسهم تبني الشركات تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي في دعم الإنتاجية خلال الفترة المقبلة في عدد من القطاعات. أفاد مكتب إحصاءات العمل التابع لوزارة العمل الأميركية، يوم الخميس، أن إنتاجية القطاعات غير الزراعية، التي تقيس الناتج لكل ساعة عمل، تراجعت بمعدل سنوي مُعدَّل بالخفض بنسبة 0.3 في المائة خلال الربع الأخير، وهو أضعف أداء منذ الربع الأول من عام 2025.

وكان التقدير السابق يشير إلى نمو قدره 0.8 في المائة. وتوقع اقتصاديون استطلعت «رويترز» آراءهم أن يُراجع النمو بالخفض إلى 0.5 في المائة. وعلى أساس سنوي، ارتفعت الإنتاجية بنسبة 2.8 في المائة مقابل تقديرات سابقة بلغت 2.9 في المائة. كما سجل الناتج المحلي الإجمالي نمواً بمتوسط 2.1 في المائة بين الربع الأخير من عام 2019 والربع الأول من عام 2026.

وأشارت المراجعات الأخيرة إلى خفض تقديرات نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في الربع الأول إلى 1.6 في المائة بدلاً من 2 في المائة سابقاً، فيما استقرت إنتاجية الربع الممتد من أكتوبر (تشرين الأول) إلى ديسمبر (كانون الأول) عند 1.6 في المائة دون تعديل. ويرى اقتصاديون أن التوسع في استخدام تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي من شأنه تعزيز مستويات الإنتاجية والحد من نمو تكاليف العمالة على المدى المتوسط.

في المقابل، ارتفعت تكاليف وحدة العمل -أي تكلفة العمالة لكل وحدة إنتاج- بنسبة 1.8 في المائة خلال الربع الأخير، مقارنةً بتقدير سابق بلغ 2.3 في المائة. كما جرى تعديل نمو هذه التكاليف في الربع السابق إلى 2.1 في المائة بدلاً من 4.6 في المائة. وكان الاقتصاديون قد توقعوا ارتفاع تكاليف وحدة العمل بنسبة 2.5 في المائة خلال الربع الأخير.

ارتفعت الأجور بالساعة بنسبة 0.5 في المائة على أساس ربع سنوي، وبنسبة 3.3 في المائة على أساس سنوي، بعد زيادة بلغت 2.1 في المائة خلال الربع الأخير. تراجعت أسهم شركات الذكاء الاصطناعي يوم الخميس، ما أدّى إلى أداء متباين في السوق الأميركية، في وقت دعمت فيه خسائر أسعار النفط معظم المؤشرات الرئيسية. ارتفع عدد الأميركيين المتقدمين بطلبات جديدة للحصول على إعانات البطالة خلال الأسبوع الماضي بأكثر من المتوقع إلا أن المؤشرات العامة لا تزال تعكس متانة سوق العمل.

أظهر تقرير «إيه دي بي» (ADP) للتوظيف الوطني ارتفاعاً في وظائف القطاع الخاص الأميركي خلال شهر مايو (أيار) المنصرم بنسبة تخطت تقديرات المحللين. أكد الرئيس والمدير التنفيذي لغرفة التجارة الأميركية في روسيا، روبرت أغي، أن قطاع الأعمال الأميركي يمتلك تاريخاً طويلاً من العمل الممتد لسنوات عدة. تعتزم شركة «سبايس إكس» المملوكة للملياردير إيلون ماسك تثبيت سعر سهمها في الطرح العام الأولي المقبل عند 135 دولاراً للسهم الواحد





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Bureau Of Labor Statistics Productivity Growth Non-Agricultural Sector Fourth Quarter Weakest Performance Adoption Of AI Technologies Boost Productivity Coming Years Economists AI Technologies Productivity Growth Non-Agricultural Sector Fourth Quarter Weakest Performance Adoption Of AI Technologies Boost Productivity Coming Years Economists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Military Actions Near Lebanon Border and Iranian Role in Tahrir of CeasefireThe text discusses Israeli military activities near the Lebanon border and the Iranian role in the ceasefire agreement. It mentions the role of Lebanon, the US, and Iran in the negotiations and the Iranian attempts to highlight its role in the ceasefire.

Read more »

President Trump Appoints Bill Polt as Director of the CIAPresident Trump has re-appointed Bill Polt as the Director of the CIA, sparking discussions about the future of the American intelligence community. Polt, who currently serves as the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, will be in charge of the CIA for a period of up to 210 days without Senate confirmation, until the November elections. He will also continue to oversee the eighteen agencies that make up the intelligence community while holding his current positions at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Read more »

Iran's Enriched Uranium Stock: A Key Point of Dispute Between Iran and the USThe article discusses the contentious issue of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, which has been a significant point of contention between Iran and the US in the context of efforts to end the war. The article highlights the complexities surrounding the fate and location of this enriched uranium, particularly its 60% purity level, which is not yet sufficient for weapons production but is technically close to the 90% level required. The article also mentions the lack of clarity regarding the remaining quantity, condition, and storage location of this stockpile, which was targeted by US and Israeli strikes during the 12-day war.

Read more »

Clashes Renewed in Gulf Region as Iran Attacks Kuwait, US Strikes Near Strait of HormuzThe renewed clashes in the Gulf region have resulted in damage to Kuwait's international airport and injuries to several people. The US has also launched airstrikes near the Strait of Hormuz. The diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran have made little progress so far. The attacks have been seen as a test of the ceasefire and have led to a rise in oil prices by more than 2%. The Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed after more than three months of US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Read more »

US Secretary of State Mark Robio Denies Support for \"Israel Greater\" Proposals, Reiterates US Position on West Bank, Syria, and GazaUS Secretary of State Mark Robio has denied support for the \"Israel Greater\" proposals and reiterated the US position on the West Bank, Syria, and Gaza. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the current status quo in the West Bank and avoiding any additional actions that could destabilize the region. Additionally, he highlighted the US involvement in Syria, particularly in the southern part of the country, to prevent the creation of a potential Iranian-backed corridor for attacks on Israel. Furthermore, he mentioned the clear guidelines of the 20 Points plan for ceasefire in Gaza, which involves the control of Gaza by a force to be trained by the US and a multinational stabilization force to provide security and investment conditions for economic development and prevent living in rubble.

Read more »

Israeli Defense Minister Calls Lebanon Ceasefire 'A Fatal Mistake' and Warns of Future Clash with HezbollahIsraeli Defense Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called the ceasefire in Lebanon a 'fatal mistake' and warned of a future clash with Hezbollah, stating that Lebanon is a partner to Hezbollah and that there are Hezbollah ministers in its government. He also criticized the Lebanese army for not being able to force Hezbollah to withdraw from the south.

Read more »