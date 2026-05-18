Shura Council Meeting Approves Referral of Topics for Council Sessions and Draft Agreements

The Shura Council, under the leadership of Vice President Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, held its 17th meeting of the second year of the ninth session. The meeting discussed and approved the referral of 32 topics to the agenda of upcoming council sessions and several draft agreements and memoranda of understanding with brotherly and friendly countries. The topics included reports from various government entities and draft regulations for implementation under the council's dome.

The General Authority of the Shura Council held its 17th meeting of the second year of the ninth session, chaired by the Vice President of the Council, Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami, with the attendance of the Secretary-General of the Council, Mohammed Dakhel Al-Mutairi, and the heads of the specialized committees; to discuss the topics listed on its agenda.

The authority approved the referral of 32 topics to the agenda of the upcoming council sessions, which included several annual reports from government entities; among them: the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, the Capital Market Authority, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, the National Center for Privatization, the Broadcasting and Television Authority, and the Insurance Authority, in addition to draft regulations in preparation for their presentation under the council's dome. The authority also approved the referral of a number of draft agreements and memoranda of understanding with brotherly and friendly countries in various fields, to complete the necessary regulatory procedures regarding them





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Shura Council Meeting Approved Referral Topics Agreements Memoranda

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