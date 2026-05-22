Security Forces Arrest Four Indians and Bangladeshis For Fake Hajj Ad Fraud

Derad police in KSA detained four residents from Indian and Bangladesh nationality, who were accused of fraud through fake ads for disgust Hajj. They were detained, and their papers were seized, showing forged credentials and tools for these advertising purposes.

23 مايو 2026 - 00:55 |آخر تحديث 23 مايو 2026 - 00:55 قضت دوريات الأمن بالعاصمة المقدسة على (4) مقيمين من الجنسية الهندية والبنغلاديشية ارتكابهم عمليات نصب واحتيال بنشر إعلانات تقديم خدمات حجّ وهمية ومضللة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وضُبطت بحوزتهم بطاقات مزورة ومستندات وأدوات تستخدم في ذلك، وجرى إيقافهم واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وإحالتهم إلى النيابة العامة.

أهاب الأمن العام بالجميع الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، والمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن مخالفيها عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم (999) في بقية مناطق المملكة





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Saudi Arabian Police Indian Residents Bangladeshi Residents Hajj Services Fraud Alleged Ad Forgery Arrest Seizure Eyewitness Tool Information

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