Second edition of 'Guidance in Hajj' seminar held by Ministry of Interior in Makkah region and attended by Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations

The General Administration for Guidance and Counseling at the Ministry of Interior held a seminar titled 'Guidance in Hajj' in a second edition as a follow-up to the first edition held earlier. The seminar aimed to highlight the Kingdom's efforts in serving the guests of الرحمن through the role of security personnel during the Hajj seasons and to ensure the facilitation of pilgrims' rituals.

21 مايو 2026 - 03:37 | آخر تحديث 21 مايو 2026 - 03:37 أقامت الإدارة العامة للتوجيه والإرشاد بوزارة الداخلية، أمس (الأربعاء)، ندوة «التوجيه في الحج» بنسختها الثانية، وذلك بحضور مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات محمد بن مهنا بن عبدالعزيز المهنا، في نادي وزارة الداخلية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

هدفت الندوة إلى إبراز جهود المملكة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، ودور رجال الأمن في مواسم الحج بالمحافظة على أمن الحجاج وسلامتهم وتسهيل وتيسير أداء نسكهم. وتناولت الندوة، القيم الوطنية المستدامة في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، وتكامل الجهود وجودة الأداء، وتعزيز الأداء الأمني لتحقيق الالتزام بأنظمة وتعليمات الحج، وجهد الجهات الأمنية في الحج. الخبرية المخضرم هو "التوجيه في الحج





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