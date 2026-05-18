Severe condemnation of UAE attacks by Iraq, Saudi, Kuwait

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq on Sunday jointly issued a statement condemning UAE attacks on their airspace and launching two ballistic missiles towards Abu Dhabi.

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