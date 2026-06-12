Seven Stages of the Mystical Kabaat's Fabric

The production of the sacred Kabaat's cover is a meticulous process that involves seven stages. The first stage is the preparation of the water used to wash the silk and dye it. The second stage is the washing and dyeing to remove the greasy layer and dye the silk black for the outer cover and green for the inner cover and the Prophet's chamber. The third stage is the conversion of the silk threads into a solid rod with more than (9900) threads per meter. The fourth stage is the printing stage, where the Quranic verses and decorations are printed on the silk fabric with high precision using the 'Skein Scribe' technique. The fifth stage is the assembly and stitching, where the pieces of the cover are assembled and fixed. The sixth stage is the finishing stage, where the magnificent pieces are fixed with gold-plated silver wires. The seventh stage is the quality control, ensuring that the specifications are met in all inputs and outputs before installation. The cover is then dressed with its new suit every year in the first month of the lunar Hijri calendar.

تتضمن صناعة كسوة الكعبة المشرفة سبع مراحل دقيقة تبدأ بالتحلية لتهيئة الماء المستخدم في غسل الحرير وصباغته، ثم الغسيل والصباغة لإزالة الطبقة الشمعية وصباغته باللون الأسود للكسوة الخارجية، وباللون الأخضر للكسوة الداخلية والحجرة النبوية.

وتأتي مرحلة النسيج الآلي لتحويل خيوط الحرير إلى مكرات سداية تضم أكثر من (9900) خيط للمتر الواحد، ثم مرحلة الطباعة التي تثبت فيها الآيات القرآنية والزخارف على قماش الحرير السادة بدقة هندسية عبر تقنية السلك سكرين. وتشمل المراحل اللاحقة التجميع والخياطة، وفيها توصل قطع الكسوة وتثبت القطع المذهبة، ثم تطريز المذهبات بأسلاك الفضة والفضة المطلية بماء الذهب، مع حشو الآيات والزخارف بخيوط القطن لإبراز الحروف.

وتختتم مراحل الصناعة بمراقبة الجودة لضمان مطابقة المواصفات في جميع المدخلات والمخرجات قبل التثبيت، ثم تُلبّس الكعبة المشرفة كسوتها الجديدة كل عام في غرة محرم. ووفقًا لمجمع الملك عبدالعزيز لكسوة الكعبة المشرفة، تستهلك الكسوة نحو (825) كيلوجرامًا من الحرير الخام، و(120) كيلوجرامًا من أسلاك الفضة المطلية بالذهب، و(60) كيلوجرامًا من الفضة الخالصة، و(410) كيلوجرامات من القطن الخام





al_jazirah / 🏆 12. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kabaat Sacred Cover Fabric Production Quranic Verses Decorations Precision Printing

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