Russian pessimism over Ukraine peace talks, American urgency

The Kremlin expresses skepticism about the prospects for achieving a peace agreement to end the four-year-long war in Ukraine, partly due to the complexity of the situation. The U.S. president, while expressing optimism, is keen on extending the ceasefire agreed to in mid-May, offering a significant extension and hinting at potential exchanges of prisoners of war.

أكد الكرملين أن التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا لا يزال بعيد المنال للغاية؛ بسبب ما وصفه بـ«تعقيدات الأمور». واعتبر المتحدث باسم الرئاسة الروسية دميتري بيسكوف في تصريحات، اليوم السبت، أن «من المفهوم أن الجانب الأمريكي في عجلة من أمره».

ووصف مسألة التسوية الأوكرانية بأنها معقدة للغاية، والتوصل إلى اتفاق سلام هو طريق طويل للغاية يتضمن تفاصيل معقدة. من جهته، قال مستشار الكرملين يوري أوشاكوف، إن وقفاً لإطلاق النار في أوكرانيا جرى الاتفاق عليه ليمتد 3 أيام وليس لفترة أطول، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «رويترز». وأعلنت روسيا وأوكرانيا، أمس الجمعة، أنهما وافقتا على وقف لإطلاق النار لمدة 3 أيام بوساطة أمريكية، يبدأ من الـ9 من مايو وحتى الـ11 من الشهر ذاته.

وفي إعلانه عن الهدنة المؤقتة على منصة «تروث سوشال»، ذكر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن البلدين اللذين يخوضان صراعاً دام أكثر من 4 سنوات، سيتبادلان 1,000 أسير حرب. وعبر عن أمله في تمديد وقف النار، إذ قال للصحفيين مساء أمس: «أود أن أرى تمديداً كبيراً. قد يكون ذلك ممكناً». يذكر أن الرئيس الأمريكي وعد مراراً بإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا، لكن جهود السلام لم تكلل بالنجاح حتى الآن.

وكان الجيش الأوكراني، أعلن اليوم ارتفاع عدد قتلى وجرحى العسكريين الروس منذ بداية الحرب على الأراضي الأوكرانية في 24 فبراير 2022، إلى نحو 1,340,270 فرداً، بينهم حوالى 1,080 قتلوا أو أصيبوا خلال الساعات الـ24 الماضية. جاء ذلك في بيان نشرته هيئة الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة الأوكرانية على صفحتها في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «فيسبوك»، وأوردته وكالة الأنباء الوطنية الأوكرانية (يوكرينفورم)





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Russia Ukraine Peace Talks Consequences Of War Exchange Of Prisoners Of War Consequences Of War In Ukraine

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