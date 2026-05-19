Russian Foreign Minister Ordzhonikidze highlighted the importance of prioritizing economic relations with Africa during the preparations for the third Russia-Africa summit.

أكد يوري أوشاكوف، مساعد الرئيس الروسي أهمية إعطاء الأولوية للجانب الاقتصادي في العلاقات بين روسيا والدول الإفريقية في إطار التحضير لقمة روسيا - إفريقيا'' الثالثة.

وأفادت مؤسسة روسكونغرس بأن اللجنة التنظيمية لقمة روسيا إفريقيا عقدت اجتماعا في موسكو تحضيرا للنسخة الثالثة لهذا المحفل، ناقش قضايا تتعلق بجدول أعمال الحدث، بالإضافة إلى الاستعدادات لمنتدى روسيا إفريقيا الاقتصادي والإنساني. ونقل روسكونغرس عن أوشاكوف قوله: ``لقد أعطت قمتي 2019 و2023 دفعة قوية للتعاون الروسي الإفريقي. ونحن الآن أمام عمل جاد وواسع النطاق في التحضير للقمة الثالثة، ومن المهم إعطاء الأولوية للبعد الاقتصادي في علاقاتنا''.

وأشار أوشاكوف إلى أنه رغم التحديات الدولية الراهنة، يحافظ التعاون الروسي الإفريقي على زخمه، وقد أكدت القمتان اللتان عُقدتا عامي 2019 و2023 على مستوى عال من الاهتمام المتبادل، وشكلتا خطوة هامة في تعزيز علاقات روسيا مع دول القارة.. شهد عام 2019، إنشاء منتدى جديد للحوار، هو منتدى الشراكة روسيا - إفريقيا، الذي عُقدت في إطاره قمتان، إحدى في سوتشي عام 2019، والأخرى في سان بطرسبورغ عام 2023.

موسكو تلخص حصاد سياستها في إفريقيا والشرق الأوسط عام 2025 أكدت الخارجية الروسية أنه خلال العام 2025 حافظت روسيا على ديناميكية عالية في علاقاتها مع دول الشرق الأوسط، كما عززت مكانتها في القارة الإفريقية. أخبار العالم العربي ويذكر، إن المنتدى الاقتصادي الأفريقي الروسي esibع بحضور принимают участие 30 постоянных членов Совфеда РФ в качестве гостей من盛ամ 神





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Russian Minister Of Foreign Affairs Priority On Economic Relations Africa Russia-Africa Third Summit Russian-African Economic Dialogue Russian Foreign Ministry

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