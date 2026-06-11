Russian President's Confident Appearance at Economic Forum Raises Questions

The recent appearance of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum has sparked curiosity and debate. The forum, often referred to as the 'Russian Davos', attracted around 20,000 guests from over 130 countries under the theme 'Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future'. However, the most notable moment was not the dialogue but Putin's categorical rejection of a direct meeting proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war. Putin described the proposal as 'ridiculous' and cited a drone attack on a student dormitory in Luhansk, which Moscow claims resulted in the deaths of 21 people. This response was seen as a rejection not only of Kyiv but also of Washington, where President Donald Trump had expressed willingness to facilitate such a meeting. Meanwhile, Ukraine sought to intertwine the war with the forum, with drone attacks on a fuel depot in Saint Petersburg and air strikes near the Kronstadt naval base causing damage to a frigate in the ship repair yard. Russia reported intercepting 354 drones in 15 regions on the same night. The diplomatic campaign by Russia continued at the United Nations, where Germany failed to secure a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for the term 2027-2028, finishing third after Austria and Portugal. Foreign Minister Johannes Hahn described the loss as 'a bitter pill', hinting at Russian pressure on Berlin due to its support for Ukraine. Lastly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's signing of a memorandum praising the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a far-right paramilitary organization linked to massacres of Poles and Jews during World War II, sparked outrage in Poland and Germany, with many Ukrainians viewing these figures as nationalist resistance figures rather than war criminals.

ماذا وراء الظهور الواثق للرئيس الروسي في منتدى سانت بطرسبرغ؟ في أحدث حلقات برنامج"فك شفرة روسيا", يناقش مقدمو البرنامج آندرو كوتشينز وكريس مونداي ظهور الرئيس الروسي الواثق في منتدى سانت بطرسبرغ .

أندرو كوتشينز – ناشيونال إنترستاعتلى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، في الأسبوع الماضي، منصة منتدى سانت بطرسبرغ الاقتصادي الدولي. وقد استقطب هذا التجمع السنوي، الذي يُعرف غالبًا باسم"دافوس الروسية", نحو 20 ألف ضيف من حوالي 130 دولة تحت شعار"الحوار البراغماتي: الطريق إلى مستقبل مستقر". إلا أن اللحظة الأبرز كانت بعيدة كل البعد عن الحوار، إذ رفض الرئيس بوتين رفضًا قاطعًا رسالة مفتوحة من الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي يقترح فيها عقد اجتماع مباشر في دولة ثالثة لإنهاء الحرب.

قال الرئيس الروسي إنه لا يرى"أي جدوى" من هذا الاجتماع، واصفًا الرسالة ب"الوقحة", ومستشهدًا بغارة جوية بطائرة مسيرة استهدفت سكنًا طلابيًا في لوهانسك، والتي تقول موسكو إنها أسفرت عن مقتل 21 شخصًا. ويمثل رد بوتين رفضًا قاطعًا ليس فقط لكييف، بل لواشنطن أيضًا، حيث رحب الرئيس دونالد ترامب باحتمالية عقد الاجتماع. من جانبها، حرصت أوكرانيا على أن تتداخل الحرب مع المنتدى المُعدّ بعناية.

ففي 3 يونيو حلّقت طائرات مسيرة بعيدة المدى لمسافة تزيد عن 1000 كلم لإشعال النار في محطة نفطية في سانت بطرسبرغ، بينما تسببت غارات جوية قرب كرونشتادت، قاعدة أسطول البلطيق، في إلحاق أضرار بفرقاطة في حوض بناء السفن. وأعلنت روسيا أنها اعترضت 354 طائرة مسيرة في 15 منطقة خلال ليلة واحدة، ومع اختتام المنتدى، طُلب من السكان الاحتماء من هجوم آخر. في غضون ذلك، امتدت الحملة الدبلوماسية الروسية إلى الأمم المتحدة.

ففي نيويورك، فشلت ألمانيا في الحصول على مقعد غير دائم في مجلس الأمن الدولي للفترة 2027-2028، لتحل في المركز الثالث بعد النمسا والبرتغال في أول محاولة فاشلة لها منذ إعادة توحيد ألمانيا. ووصف وزير الخارجية يوهان فاديفول الخسارة بأنها مُرّة، وألمح إلى أن موسكو مارست ضغوطًا على برلين بسبب دعمها لأوكرانيا.

وعلى مقلب آخر أثار زيلينسكي غضباً عارماً في بولندا وألمانيا حين وقّع في 6 مايو مرسوماً يشيد بالجيش الأوكراني المتمرد (UPA)؛ وهو الجناح المسلح لمنظمة القوميين الأوكرانيين اليمينية المتطرفة، المتورطة في مجازر بحق البولنديين واليهود خلال الحرب العالمية الثانية. وينظر عديد من الأوكرانيين إلى هؤلاء الشخصيات كمناضلين من أجل الاستقلال عالقين بين هتلر وستالين، لا كفاشيين.

في النهاية هناك كثير من الأسئلة تحتاج إلى إجابات: ماذا يكشف رفض الرئيس بوتين لعرض زيلينسكي عن قراءة الكرملين للحرب: هل هي ثقة، أم رهان على الوقت؟ ولماذا يخاطر زيلينسكي بقطيعة مع أهم جيرانه بسبب تاريخ الحرب العالمية الثانية





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Russian President Saint Petersburg Economic Forum Ukrainian President Direct Meeting Proposal Russian-Ukrainian War Ukrainian Insurgent Army World War II Russian Diplomatic Campaign German-Russian Relations Ukrainian-German Relations

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