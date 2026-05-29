Russia's Soccer Team Changes Foreign Supplier After Ukraine War

The Russian soccer team, which has traditionally relied on foreign sportswear suppliers, has switched to a domestic brand after the Ukraine war. The new supplier, founded in Moscow in 2015 by a Russian businessman of Armenian origin, Artur Mosfissian, a former athlete and sports coach, will supply the Russian and Somali national teams with sportswear, as well as a limited number of Russian clubs, including Armenian club Alashkert and Belarusian club Dinamo Minsk.

منذ مطلع التسعينات، اعتاد منتخب روسيا لكرة القدم على ارتداء ملابس رياضية من شركات غربية، لكن حرب أوكرانيا أجبرته على تغيير هذه القاعدة. وبين عامي 1993 و2008، تولت شركتان أميركيتان هذه المهمة، هما ‘ريبوك’ (من 1993 إلى 1996)، ثم ‘نايكي’ (من 1997 إلى 2008).

ملابس رياضية ناشئة، إذ تأسست في موسكو عام 2015 على يد رجل الأعمال الروسي من أصل أرميني أرتور موفسيسيان، وهو ابن رياضي ومدرب ألعاب قوى سابق. وتمد الشركة منتخبي روسيا والصومال بالملابس، إضافة إلى عدد محدود من الأندية الروسية، مع ناديي ألاشكيرت الأرميني ودينامو مينسك البيلاروسي. ، بل إن الشركة تخارجت من السوق الروسية في مارس 2022، حيث علقت جميع متاجرها وعمليات التجارة الإلكترونية في أنحاء البلاد





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Russia Soccer Sportswear Ukraine War Domestic Brand Armenian Origin Sports Coach

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