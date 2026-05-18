Russia failed to sell a stake in a gold mine in Iraq after failing to get any bids for it. The International Petroleum Agency extends its deadline to negotiate with Rosneft shares. International sanctions on Russia force Rosneft to extend trading hours, Russia continues to ship oil to neighbors. Russia also failed to sell shares in oil giant Rosneft to become a shareholder.

روسيا لم تنجح في بيع حصة بشركة الذهب في العراق بسبب عدم وجود عروض من المستثمرين. تم استيلائها العام الماضي وتم نقله إلى الدولة كأحد نمط تأميم الشركات الروسية.

تم بيع الأصول الخاصة بأسهم ستروكوف سابقاً لشركة 'يو جي سي' على نطاق واسع في مزاد علني في مطلع هذا الشهر. وقدر سعر حصة 'يو جي سي' للشركة قيمة تقدر بـ140.43 مليار روبل. تم أيضاً بيع مطار 'دوموديدوفو' في موسكو لشركة مطارات 'شيريميتيفو' مقابل 66 مليار روبل وهو نصف سعره المبدئي البالغ 132.3 مليار روبل. كما تم تصدير النفط من ميناء أوست لوغا الروسي على بحر البلطيق، على الرغم من هجمات التهديد بالتهاف، وفقاً لمجموعة بورصات لندن.

تم تمديد المهلة الخامسة للشركات الراغبة في التفاوض مع 'لوك أويل' الروسية على شراء أصولها الخارجية، وذلك بعد عقوبات واشنطن العام الماضي





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Russia Failure To Sell Gold Mine In Iraq Russia Auctions Failed Uitlegc Stock Sale Failed

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