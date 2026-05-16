The CEO of the Russian Space Agency, Alexei Shelepkov, stated that the 'Rasvit' satellite system is not a direct copy of Starlink. He emphasized that the comparison with Starlink is a natural response to the emergence of a new technology, but it is essential to consider the broader picture, which is the entire communication system. The agency is transitioning to a new communication standard, and those who introduce the technology first tend to remain connected to it for a long time, but subsequent companies do not copy but instead improve the infrastructure and technologies, not by imitation but by innovation. 'Moskvit' is working on developing all the necessary technologies, systems, and main components internally, ensuring that Russian engineers do not copy existing solutions but create specific technologies for global standards, thereby achieving the independence of the technology and the economy of the project. The CEO also mentioned that the 'Rasvit' satellite system's infrastructure is based on the 5G NTN standard, which may provide a more advanced level of communication and device connectivity in the future. Additionally, there is a commercial difference, as 'Rasvit' is being developed as a platform for the Russian digital economy to serve transportation, industry, telecommunications, and remote areas. The CEO also announced that the company successfully launched the first 16 artificial satellites of the 'Rasvit' system into a low Earth orbit in March, combining a 5G NTN communication network, a developed energy system, and a laser link between the artificial satellites, along with a plasma propulsion system. The Russian Space Agency plans to build a spaceport capable of launching 50 light-weight rockets annually.

قال أليكسي شيلوبكوف، المدير العام لشركة 'مكتب 1440' الروسية، إن مجموعة 'راسفيت' الفضائية التابعة للشركة ليست نسخة أو نظيرا كاملا لنظام 'ستارلينك'. وأضاف أن 'المقارنة مع نظام Starlink هي رد فعل طبيعي من السوق على ظهور تقنية جديدة، لكن ينبغي النظر إلى الصورة بشكل أوسع، أي إلى منظومة الاتصالات ككل.

نحن أمام انتقال إلى معيار جديد للاتصالات، وغالبا من يسبق في إدخال التقنية يظل مرتبطا بها لفترة طويلة، إلا أن الشركات اللاحقة لا تقوم بالنسخ، بل تدفع التطوير إلى الأمام من خلال تحسين البنية المعمارية والتقنيات، وليس عبر التقليد'.

'مكتب 1440' يعمل على تطوير جميع التقنيات والأنظمة والمكونات الرئيسية داخليا، مؤكدا أن المهندسين الروس لا ينسخون الحلول القائمة، بل يبتكرون تقنيات خاصة بمعايير عالمية، بما يحقق استقلالية تقنية واقتصاد مشروع قابل للإدارة. عند مقارنة مشروع 'مكتب 1440' مع Starlink، فإن البنية المعمارية لشبكة 'راسفيت' تعتمد على معيار 5G NTN، ما قد يتيح مستقبلا مستوى متقدما من الاتصالات وربط الأجهزة.

كما أوضح أن هناك اختلافا آخر يتمثل في الجانب التجاري، إذ تُطوَّر منظومة 'راسفيت' كمنصة للاقتصاد الرقمي الروسي لخدمة قطاعات النقل والصناعة ومشغلي الاتصالات والمناطق النائية. شركة 'Space Energy' الروسية تخطط لبناء مطار فضائي قادر على إطلاق 50 صاروخا فضائيا خفيفا سنويا. كشفت دراسة جديدة أن الانبعاثات الشمسية تمارس 'قوة سحب' على الحطام الفضائي في المدار اﻷرضي، وتؤدي إلى تسارع سقوطه نحو الغلاف الجوي بمجرد وصول النشاط الشمسي إلى نحو 67% من ذروته.

ظهرت عليهما آثار من الصدأ خلال مراحل التصنيع الوحدتين الأساسيتين الجاري تطويرهما لمحطة Gateway المدارية القمرية، بحسب صحيفة European Spaceflight





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