Russian Envoy Proposes 15-Point Plan to Implement Trump's Gaza Peace Plan

، الخميس،"خريطة طريق" تضم 15 بندا لتنفيذ خطة السلام التي اقترحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بشأن قطاع غزة الذي يتعرض لإبادة جماعية من قبل جاء ذلك في تدوينة نشرها ملادينوف على"إكس"، عقب إحاطة قدمها أمام مجلس الأمن الدولي بشأن تقريره الأول عن مستقبل السلام في قطاع غزة وأوضاع وقال ملادينوف في تدوينته:"بعد الإحاطة أمام مجلس الأمن، أنشر العناصر الأساسية لخريطة الطريق المقترحة المكونة من 15 نقطة بعنوان: خريطة طريق لإتمام تنفيذ خطة السلام الشاملة للرئيس ترامب بشأن غزة، بلغة واضحة وبسيطة".

وتحدد خريطة ملادينوف آليات تنفيذ ملفات مرتبطة بمستقبل غزة، بينها إعادة الإعمار، ونزع السلاح، والانسحاب الإسرائيلي، وعمل قوة الاستقرار الدولية، وإعادة بناء جهاز الشرطة. وكان ملادينوف طالب في إحاطته مجلس الأمن باستخدام كل السبل المتاحة لتنفيذ خريطة الطريق في قطاع غزة دون تأخير، ولحث"إسرائيل" على الالتزام بتعهداتها المتعلقة بوقف إطلاق النار. وقال إن"وقف إطلاق النار في غزة هو العنصر الأهم، ولا يزال قائما، لكنه هش وغير مثالي ويتعرض لانتهاكات يومية تهدد المدنيين".

وأشار ملادينوف إلى أنه لا يزال من السابق لأوانه الحديث عن تعاف حقيقي في القطاع، إذ يظل الواقع هناك مؤلما. وفيما يتعلق بنزع سلاح الفصائل الفلسطينية، قال:"نزع السلاح أساسي للانتقال إلى إعادة إعمار غزة بدعم دولي واسع، وكلما أسرعنا بذلك تسارع انسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية". وشدد على أنه"لن يُطلب من أي مجموعة فلسطينية أن تُسلم سلاحها إلى إسرائيل، فالسلاح لا يُسلم إلى العدو بل إلى الدولة الفلسطينية الممثلة في اللجنة الوطنية لإدارة غزة".

ولفت إلى أن نزع السلاح"لا يمكن أن يحدث بين عشية وضحاها، بل يتم على مراحل وفق جدول زمني وبرقابة دولية، وينطبق على الجميع". وادعى ملادينوف أن هناك"ضمانات أمنية من إسرائيل بأنه عندما تلتزم حماس بخريطة الطريق هذه، ستنتقل إسرائيل فورا إلى الاضطلاع بالتزاماتها الأخرى بموجب اتفاق شرم الشيخ"





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Russian Envoy Trump's Gaza Peace Plan 15-Point Plan Implement Peaceful Resolution Gaza Conflict Palestinian Authority Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Peace Process Russian Envoy

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