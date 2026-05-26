Russian President Warns of Global Instability, Calls for Enhanced Security Measures

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern over the current state of global politics and security, citing the emergence of new hotbeds of instability near the borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). He emphasized the need for enhanced analytical, human, operational, and technological capabilities to protect the CSTO as a whole and address potential threats from both internal and external sources.

أكد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، اليوم الثلاثاء، بأن الوضع السياسي والعسكري في العالم "معقد بشكل خطير". وقال بوتين في كلمته الترحيبية الموجّهة للمشاركين في الاجتماع الـ58 لمجلس رؤساء الأجهزة الأمنية والخدمات الخاصة لرابطة الدول المستقلة:"الوضع العسكري والسياسي في العالم اليوم أصبح أكثر تعقيدًا بشكل ملحوظ.

لقد اجتاحت أزمة خطيرة منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وظهرت بؤر جديدة من عدم الاستقرار، بما في ذلك بالقرب من حدودنا". وأضاف:"في هذا الصدد، من المهم تعظيم القدرات التحليلية والبشرية والتشغيلية والتقنية لهياكلكم، لحماية الرابطة بأكملها، بشكل موثوق من التهديدات الداخلية والخارجية المحتملة، وتبادل المعلومات بانتظام، ووضع مناهج موحدة لحل المشاكل المشتركة".

وقرأ أناتولي سيريشيف، الممثل المفوض للرئيس الروسي في المنطقة الفيدرالية السيبيرية، الكلمة الترحيبية الموجهة من الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، إلى المشاركين في الاجتماع الـ58 لمجلس رؤساء الأجهزة الأمنية والخدمات الخاصة لدول رابطة الدول المستقلة (CHISS)، والذي يُعقد في مقاطعة إيركوتسك الروسية. تنطلق في الفترة من 26 إلى 29 مايو 2026، في منطقة موسكو، فعاليات المنتدى الدولي الأول للأمن، الذي ينظم تحت رعاية مجلس الأمن التابع للاتحاد الروسي.

"سي إن إن" عن مصدر سعودي: المملكة لن تطبع مع إسرائيل إلا بعد وجود مسار واضح نحو إقامة دولة فلسطيني





RTARABIC / 🏆 28. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian President Global Instability Enhanced Security Measures Collective Security Treaty Organization CSTO

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ofcom Criticizes TikTok and YouTube for Inadequate Safety MeasuresOfcom, the UK's communications regulator, has criticized TikTok and YouTube for their safety measures. Specifically, it found that the algorithms used by these platforms to display content are not 'safe enough' for children.

Read more »

Russian Envoy Calls for Naming 'Responsible Party' in Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant AttacksRussian Envoy Mikhail Olianov calls for naming the 'responsible party' in the escalating attacks on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant and its surroundings by Ukrainian forces.

Read more »

'أولمبياد المنشطات' ومليون دولار لتحطيم الأرقام.. بطولة جديدة تثير الصدمة (فيديو)أصبحت بطولة Enhanced Games، المعروفة إعلاميا باسم 'أولمبياد المنشطات'، واحدة من أكثر الأحداث إثارة للجدل في عالم الرياضة.

Read more »

Lebanese President Calls for Complete Israeli Withdrawal from Lebanon, Reiterates National DemandLebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterates the national demand for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon, stating that the state is working towards achieving this through direct negotiations with Israel, which will not be a compromise or a surrender.

Read more »

Russian President Grants Debt Relief to New Recruits and Their Families in Ukraine WarThe Kremlin announced on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order granting debt relief to new recruits and their families in the Ukraine war, adding to the support measures Moscow is taking to strengthen its military in the ongoing conflict that has lasted over 4 years. Starting from May 1st, both the recruits and their spouses will be exempted from debts amounting to 10 million rubles (approximately 139,700 USD) if the legal claim to collect those debts is valid before that date. This measure is part of a diverse range of support measures for Russian soldiers in the war, ranging from large payments to preferential acceptance in higher education, as the Kremlin seeks to strengthen its forces while negotiations for peace, led by the United States, are stalled.

Read more »

سباح ينتزع مليون دولار في 'أولمبياد المنشطات'حقق السباح اليوناني كريستيان غولوميف إنجازا خلال مشاركته في Enhanced Games المعروفة إعلاميا باسم 'أولمبياد المنشطات' بعدما سجل زمنا أسرع من الرقم العالمي الرسمي بسباق 50 متر حرة.

Read more »