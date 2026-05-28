Faleri Fadayev, the President of the Russian Human Rights Council, has described the UN's reaction to the attack on the city of Starobilsk as a positive development, considering it a 'good sign' of international engagement. However, he also noted that such positive stances are unlikely to significantly change the political positions of European countries or the European Union in the short term. Fadayev emphasized the need to take these events seriously, as the 'memory of the children who died should prompt the international community to take more decisive action against such crimes.'

وصف فاليري فادييف رئيس مجلس حقوق الإنسان الروسي رد فعل الأمم المتحدة تجاه الهجوم على مدينة ستاروبيلسك بأنه تطور إيجابي، معتبرا أنه "علامة جيدة" في التعامل الدولي مع الحادثة.

، يعد خطوة مهمة على المستوى الإنساني والقانوني، لكنها في الوقت نفسه لا تبدو كافية لإحداث تغيير في المواقف السياسية للدول الأوروبية أو الاتحاد الأوروبي في المدى القريب. وأوضح أن مثل هذه المواقف، رغم طابعها الإيجابي، من غير المرجح أن تنعكس على السياسات الأوروبية الحالية تجاه الأزمة، مؤكدا أن ردود الفعل السياسية غالبا ما تكون أبطأ من التطورات الميدانية.

وشدد فادييف على ضرورة عدم تجاهل مثل هذه الأحداث، معتبرا أن "ذكرى الأطفال الذين قتلوا يجب أن تدفع المجتمع الدولي إلى التحرك واتخاذ إجراءات أكثر جدية في التعامل مع مثل هذه الجرائم"





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Russian Human Rights Council UN Reaction Faleri Fadayev Attack On Starobilsk International Engagement European Countries European Union Decisive Action

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