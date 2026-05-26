Russian President Grants Debt Relief to New Recruits and Their Families in Ukraine War

The Kremlin announced on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order granting debt relief to new recruits and their families in the Ukraine war, adding to the support measures Moscow is taking to strengthen its military in the ongoing conflict that has lasted over 4 years. Starting from May 1st, both the recruits and their spouses will be exempted from debts amounting to 10 million rubles (approximately 139,700 USD) if the legal claim to collect those debts is valid before that date. This measure is part of a diverse range of support measures for Russian soldiers in the war, ranging from large payments to preferential acceptance in higher education, as the Kremlin seeks to strengthen its forces while negotiations for peace, led by the United States, are stalled.

أعلن الكرملين مساء الاثنين أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين وقع مرسوما يقضي بإعفاء المجندين الجدد في حرب أوكرانيا وأسرهم من الديون، في خطوة تضاف إلى أدوات الدعم التي تتخذها موسكو في سعيها لتعزيز جيشها في الحرب المستمرة منذ أكثر من 4 سنوات.

اعتبارا من أول مايو وأزواجهم أو كلاهما سيعفون من ديونهم التي تصل إلى 10 ملايين روبل (139700 دولار) إذا كانت المطالبة القانونية بتحصيل تلك الديون سارية المفعول قبل ذلك التاريخ. ويأتي هذا المرسوم ليضاف إلى مجموعة متنوعة من تدابير الدعم للمقاتلين الروس في الحرب، بدءا من المدفوعات الكبيرة وصولا إلى القبول التفضيلي في التعليم العالي وذلك في الوقت الذي يسعى فيه الكرملين إلى تعزيز قواته مع تعثر محادثات السلام التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة.

ويتهم كل طرف الآخر بالسعي إلى تصعيد الصراع وتخطط أوكرانيا لإرسال تعزيزات إلى مناطقها الشمالية لمواجهة ما تعتقد أنها خطط روسية لشن هجوم جديد. اعتبارا من أول مايو وأزواجهم أو كلاهما سيعفون من ديونهم التي تصل إلى 10 ملايين روبل (139700 دولار) إذا كانت المطالبة القانونية بتحصيل تلك الديون سارية المفعول قبل ذلك التاريخ.

ويأتي هذا المرسوم ليضاف إلى مجموعة متنوعة من تدابير الدعم للمقاتلين الروس في الحرب، بدءا من المدفوعات الكبيرة وصولا إلى القبول التفضيلي في التعليم العالي وذلك في الوقت الذي يسعى فيه الكرملين إلى تعزيز قواته مع تعثر محادثات السلام التي تقودها الولايات المتحدة. ويتهم كل طرف الآخر بالسعي إلى تصعيد الصراع وتخطط أوكرانيا لإرسال تعزيزات إلى مناطقها الشمالية لمواجهة ما تعتقد أنها خطط روسية لشن هجوم جديد





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