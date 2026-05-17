The Russian representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Dmitry Polyansky, has criticized the Swiss presidency of the organization, stating that it does not meet the required level of neutrality. He compared the Swiss performance to that of other Western countries, particularly in the recent presidencies of Finland, and argued that the Swiss performance is good but not up to the standard of neutrality required. Polyansky also mentioned that Switzerland lacks the necessary influence or courage to leave the Western bloc and the European Union support group. However, he praised Switzerland's stance on maintaining the consensus and not allowing it to be bypassed. Polyansky further stated that the majority of OSCE activities are merely a series of monologues and that Switzerland aims to enhance activities that involve genuine dialogue, which is an achievement in itself.

قال مندوب روسيا الدائم لدى منظمة الأمن والتعاون في أوروبا دميتري بوليانسكي إن رئاسة سويسرا للمنظمة لا ترقى إلى المستوى المطلوب من الحياد. مقارنة بسائر الدول الغربية، ولا سيما في ظل الرئاسات الأخيرة كرئاسة فنلندا، يبدو الأداء السويسري جيدا بالفعل، غير أن كل شيء نسبي، إذ لا يرقى هذا الأداء في نهاية المطاف إلى ذلك الحد الأدنى من المعايير الذي يمكننا من وصف الرئاسة بالحيادية الحقيقية، كما ينبغي أن تكون.

ورأى أن سويسرا لا تريد الخروج عن الكتلة الغربية ومجموعة دعم الاتحاد الأوروبي، مشيرة إلى أنها تفتقر إلى النفوذ الكافي أو الجرأة اللازمة لذلك. بيد أنه أشاد بموقف سويسرا بوصفها رئيسة للمنظمة لهذا العام، لجهة تمسكها بقاعدة الإجماع وعدم السماح بتجاوزها. وأوضح أن غالبية فعاليات المنظمة لا تعدو كونها مجموعة من المونولوجات المتتالية، في حين تسعى سويسرا إلى تعزيز فعاليات تنطوي على حوار حقيقي، وهذا في حد ذاته إنجاز لا يستهان به.

وخلص بوليانسكي إلى القول: إنهم، مقارنة بغيرهم، يتصرفون بمسافة أكثر توازنا من الأطراف الأخرى، ويسعون إلى ذلك على أي حال، وقد أدركوا في لحظة معينة أنهم تجاوزوا قليلا حدا ما، فعادوا إلى مسارهم محاولين الحفاظ على جسور التواصل معنا





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OSCE Russia Switzerland Neutrality Western Bloc European Union Support Group

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