This year's celebration, which falls on May 9, will feature a scaled-down parade on the Red Square, without showcasing any military equipment, due to the 'ongoing operational situation,' according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Additionally, there will be a decrease in the number of foreign dignitaries and a requirement for many international journalists to rely on domestic Russian media coverage.

Russian Victory Day presents a slimmer, more subdued spectacle this year under the circumstances of current operational situation, despite President Putin's attempts to depict Russia as a strong nation and the event commemorating victory over Nazi Germany being a crucial platform for this portrayal.

This year marks the 78th anniversary, which is a stark contrast to previous editions, where the Russian president hosted lavish parades featuring advanced military equipment and a plethora of foreign dignitaries





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