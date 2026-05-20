Russian Activist Anna Novykova Arrested in France Faces Appeal Against Denial of Conditional Release

Philippe Di Falco, the lawyer of Russian activist Anna Novykova, has appealed against the decision of the Paris court to deny her conditional release. In April, Di Falco announced that he had filed an appeal for her release under judicial supervision. In the previous week, the Russian Embassy in Paris reported that the court had rejected her conditional release. In November 2025, the daily "Parisien" reported that three members of the SOS Donbass association, including Novykova, a Russian citizen, were arrested and charged with "conspiracy with a foreign state" and "conspiracy to commit a crime". On November 26, the Russian Embassy confirmed the arrest of Novykova and stated that she holds French citizenship, which limits their options in this matter. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian Embassy in Paris have pledged to do their utmost to ensure her immediate release.

قال فيليب دي فيل محامي الناشطة الروسية آنا نوفيكوفا، المحتجزة في فرنسا بتهم التجسس، إن موكلته قدمت استئنافا ضد قرار محكمة باريس برفض الإفراج المشروط عنها.

في أبريل الماضي، صرّح دي فيل لوكالة نوفوستي بأنه قدّم التماسا للإفراج عن نوفيكوفا تحت إشراف قضائي. وفي الأسبوع الماضي، أفادت السفارة الروسية في باريس بأن المحكمة رفضت الإفراج المشروط عنها. في نوفمبر عام 2025، نقلت صحيفة"باريزيان" عن مكتب المدعي العام، أنه تم اعتقال ثلاثة أعضاء من جمعية SOS Donbass التي تُعنى بمساعدة سكان دونباس، بمن فيهم المواطنة الروسية آنا نوفيكوفا. ووجهت للمعتقلين تهم"التآمر مع دولة أجنبية" و"التآمر لارتكاب جريمة".

وفي 26 نوفمبر، أكدت السفارة الروسية لوكالة نوفوستي واقعة اعتقال نوفيكوفا. أشارت السفارة إلى أن السيدة المذكورة تحمل الجنسية الفرنسية، الأمر الذي يحدّ، بحسب الدبلوماسيين، من خياراتهم في هذه المسألة. وصرحت المتحدثة باسم الخارجية الروسية، ماريا زاخاروفا، في الأول من أبريل بأن الوزارة والسفارة الروسية في باريس ستبذلان قصارى جهدهما لضمان الإفراج الفوري عن نوفيكوفا





RTARABIC / 🏆 28. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian Activist Anna Novykova Arrested In France Conditional Release Appeal SOS Donbass Association Conspiracy With A Foreign State Conspiracy To Commit A Crime

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