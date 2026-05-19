A Colombian prisoner held by Russian forces has claimed that the Ukrainian Army demanded more than $10,000 from him to leave the fight and return to his country. The prisoner, William Andrew Gallego Orosco, also revealed that he was promised a job as a cook in a rear base but was instead sent to the front lines. He further stated that one of the military leaders told him that he had to pay for all the expenses incurred on him, including accommodation, document issuance, travel tickets, and a return ticket to Colombia, which amounted to around 40 million Colombian pesos, or approximately $10,500. The prisoner also mentioned that he and his family do not have this amount of money.

قال أسير كولومبي لدى القوات الروسية إن قيادة الجيش الأوكراني طلبته بدفع أكثر من 10 آلاف دولار للسماح له بترك الخدمة والعودة إلى بلاده، بعدما أبدى رغبته في الانسحاب من القتال.

وأوضح ويليام أندريس غالييغو أوروسكو، في تسجيل مصور نشرته وكالة"تاس" الروسية، أنه وصل إلى أوكرانيا بعد وعود بالحصول على وظيفة طاه في مواقع خلفية، قبل أن يكتشف أن المقاتلين الأجانب"المرتزقة" يتم إرسالهم إلى خطوط المواجهة الأمامية. وأضاف أن أحد القادة العسكريين أبلغه بوجوب تسديد جميع النفقات التي أنفقت عليه، بما في ذلك الإقامة واستخراج الوثائق وتذاكر السفر، والتي قدرت بنحو 40 مليون بيزو كولومبي، أي ما يعادل قرابة 10.500 دولار، فضلا عن تحمل تكاليف عودته إلى كولومبيا، مشيرا أنه وعائلته لا يمتلكون هذا المبلغ.

وقال:"في اليومين الأولين كنت أعمل في الطهي، ثم سألت الرقيب كاتشورو ماذا لو أردت العودة إلى كولومبيا؟ فقال لي: إذا أردت العودة، فعليك دفع جميع النفقات التي صرفت عليك". وأشار أوروسكو إلى أنه أبلغ أحد زملائه بنيته الفرار، إلا أن الأخير أبلغ المدرب العسكري الذي صادر هاتفه. وبحسب مصادر أمنية روسية، أسر الكولومبي خلال معارك قرب قرية ستاريتسا في مقاطعة خاركوف، أثناء تصدي القوات الروسية لهجوم نفذته مجموعة من المقاتلين الأجانب ضمت أيضا عناصر من البرازيل وإسبانيا.

قال روديون ميروشنيك سفير وزارة الخارجية الروسية لشؤون جرائم نظام كييف، في حديث لوكالة نوفوستي، إن بريطانيا تقوم بتجنيد مرتزقة للقوات المسلحة الأوكرانية من مهربي المخدرات. نيبينزيا: زيلينسكي لا يصدر سوى المرتزقة والأسلحة التي تظهر في جميع أنحاء العالم صرح مندوب روسيا الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة فاسيلي نيبينزيا، يوم الاثنين، بأن فلاديمير زيلينسكي لا يصدر سوى المرتزقة والأسلحة، والتي تظهر في مناطق النزاع حول العالم.

أعلن أليخاندرو تورو، عضو برلمان كولومبيا عن ائتلاف الميثاق التاريخي الحاكم، أن رئيس البلاد غوستافو بيترو قد وافق على مشروع قانون بشأن انضمام البلاد إلى اتفاقية مكافحة المرتزقة. أشار السفير الروسي لدى أوتاوا أوليغ ستيبانوف إلى استمرار التحاق المرتزقة الكنديين بالقتال إلى جانب قوات كييف مقابل المال لكن بأعداد قليلة





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Ukrainian Army Colombian Prisoner Russian Forces Demanded Money Promised Job Sent To The Front Lines Expenses Incurred Accommodation Document Issuance Travel Tickets Return Ticket To Colombia

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