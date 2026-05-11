Russia-Saudi Arabia Visa Waiver Agreement Entered into Force: New Opportunities for Travel, Trade and Cooperation

The new agreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia, signed on Sunday, will enter into force on Monday, May 11, 2026. The waiver covers all types of passports, from diplomatic to ordinary, and marks Russia's first treaty of reciprocal visa waiver for ordinary passports. It will exempt Saudi and Russian citizens from visa requirements, allowing them to enter and stay for up to 90 days in the other country for both business and tourist purposes.

امتدادًا للعلاقات المتميزة بين المملكة العربية السعودية وروسيا الاتحادية، تدخل اليوم الاثنين 11 مايو 2026م اتفاقية الإعفاء المتبادل من تأشيرات الزيارة لمواطني البلدين حيز التنفيذ، التي تؤكد على العزم المشترك نحو تعزيز وتطوير التبادل السياحي والثقافي بين البلدين والشعبين الصديقين.

وتشمل الاتفاقية جميع أنواع الجوازات (الدبلوماسية - الخاصة - العادية) كما تعد روسيا الاتحادية أول دولة توقع معها المملكة اتفاقية إعفاء متبادل من التأشيرات تشمل حاملي جوازات السفر العادية. وسيشمل الإعفاء المتبادل من التأشيرات دخول مواطني البلدين الصديقين دون تأشيرة للقادمين بغرض الزيارة (سواء كانت بقصد السياحة أو الأعمال أو زيارة الأقارب والأصدقاء)، كما يسمح البقاء في البلدين لمدة (90) يومًا متصلة أو على فترات متفرقة خلال السنة الميلادية الواحدة، ولا يشمل الإعفاء المتبادل تأشيرات القادمين بغرض (العمل أو الدراسة، والإقامة، والحج) إذ يلزم ذلك الحصول على التأشيرة المخصصة لذلك.

ويأتي دخول الاتفاقية حيز التنفيذ بالتزامن مع احتفاء البلدين والشعبين الصديقين بذكرى مرور 100 عام على العلاقات الدبلوماسية السعودية الروسية، كما ينعكس ذلك على زيادة الزيارات المتبادلة وتعزيز التعاون السياحي والاقتصادي والثقافي، والإسهام في تعزيز القطاعات المختلفة التي تحقق المزيد من التعاون والشراكة بين البلدين والشعبين الصديقين





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International Politics Russia Saudi Arabia Visa Waiver Agreement Passport Travel Trade Cooperation Iran Tourism

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