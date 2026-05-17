Russian Gov't Notices Three Deaths and Damage in Moscow Region from Drone Strikes

The Russian government has reported three deaths and significant damage in the Moscow region due to drone strikes. The incident occurred today, Sunday, which also involved damage to the infrastructure and residences in several areas across the region. Furthermore, gang attacks using drones on infrastructure and populated areas have drawn condemnation from the diplomatic community.

أدى هجوم مكثف بطائرات مسيرة على المنطقة المحيطة بموسكو إلى مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص على الاقل، اليوم الأحد، وفق ما أفاد حاكم العاصمة الروسية. وأضاف فوروبيوف أن "امرأة قتلت في بلدة خيمكي في شمال غرب موسكو، إضافة إلى رجلين في قرية تابعة لمقاطعة ميتيشي (شمال شرق المدينة)، بينما تضررت منازل في مناطق أخرى من الإقليم، وتعرضت البنية التحتية لهجمات".

وأكد رئيس بلدية موسكو سيرغي سوبيانين أن الدفاعات الجوية أسقطت ما لا يقل عن 74 طائرة مسيرة خلال الليل وأكثر من 120 طائرة خلال الساعات الأربع والعشرين الماضية. وفي موسكو نفسها، أسفرت غارة جوية عن إصابة 12 شخصا، معظمهم من العمال، في موقع بناء بالقرب من مصفاة نفط، وفقا لسوبيانين الذي أكد أن "إنتاج المصفاة لم يتأثر، وتضررت ثلاثة مبان سكنية".

أطلقت أكثر من 1560 مسيرة على بلاده منذ منتصف ليل الأربعاء الفائت، فيما اعتبر الهجوم الروسي الأعنف على أوكرانيا منذ بداية الحرب. وتوعّد زيلينسكي الجمعة بشن ضربات على مواقع نفطية وعسكرية في روسيا، ردا على هجوم دام أسفر عن مقتل 24 شخصا على الأقل في كييف قبل يوم





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Russia Drone Strikes Moscow Region Damage Fatalities Diplomatic Community

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