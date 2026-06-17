Russia Calls for Ukraine President's Visit, as West Prepares for New Sanctions

The Kremlin has extended an official invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit Moscow, contingent on his readiness for a 'serious and responsible' dialogue to end the ongoing conflict between the two countries. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President announced that international leaders agreed that Russia has not achieved victory in the war, and that discussions are underway to impose new, severe sanctions on Moscow. The Ukrainian President also emphasized that his forces will continue to employ a strategy of deterrence through long-range air strikes, using missiles and drones, to target Russian energy infrastructure and supply lines, while calling for a balance between military pressure and international political efforts to reach a fair peace agreement.

وجهت الرئاسة الروسية (الكرملين)، دعوة علنية إلى الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي لزيارة موسكو، مشروطة باستعداده لإجراء «حوار جاد ومسؤول» لإنهاء الصراع الدائر بين البلدين. وفي تصريحات صحفية، أكد المتحدث باسم الكرملين، دميتري بيسكوف، أن أبواب موسكو مفتوحة لاستقبال زيلينسكي إذا ما أدركت القيادة في كييف أهمية التحدث بجدية، مشيراً في الوقت ذاته إلى غياب أي قنوات اتصال رسمية حالياً بين الطرفين، رداً على أنباء حول إمكانية ترتيب لقاء على هامش قمة مجموعة السبع المنعقدة في فرنسا.

وفي المقابل، جاء الرد الأوكراني من قلب قمة السبع؛ حيث أعلن الرئيس زيلينسكي عن توافق قادة المجموع الدولية على أن روسيا «لا تحقق النصر» في حربها، مؤكداً وجود نقاشات موسعة لفرض حزمة عقوبات جديدة وصارمة ضد موسكو. وشدد الرئيس الأوكراني على أن قواته ستواصل إستراتيجية الردع عبر شن غارات جوية بعيدة المدى، باستخدام الصواريخ والطائرات المسيّرة، لاستهداف قطاع الطاقة وشرايين الإمداد الروسية، معتبراً أن الضغط العسكري يجب أن يتوازى مع تكثيف الجهود السياسية الدولية لفرض اتفاق سلام عادل.

تأتي هذه التحركات الدبلوماسية والتصريحات المتبادلة في وقت يراوح فيه الصراع مكانه دون أفق للحل منذ اندلاع الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا في 24 فبراير 2022؛ حيث تخيم أجواء التعثر على مبادرات التسوية السياسية الشاملة، وسط استمرار المعارك الطاحنة وتبادل الهجمات الصاروخية على جبهات القتال كافة





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Russia Ukraine President Zelensky Kremlin International Leaders New Sanctions Military Pressure Political Efforts Fair Peace Agreement

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