Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting China for a new summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit comes at a time when Moscow is increasingly dependent on China's economic support. The visit also comes after the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to China and his warm reception. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the trade between Russia and China has significantly increased, with Russia's exports to China reaching nearly 129 billion dollars in 2024, mainly due to the discounted prices of oil, coal, and natural gas. China, in turn, has become Russia's largest supplier of industrial equipment, electronics, and vehicles, which disappeared from the Russian market after the withdrawal of Western companies. The relationship between Russia and China has also deepened in terms of technology transfer, with China providing Russia with satellite images and missile technology, helping Russia maintain its military production and expand its military economy. However, this relationship has its own costs. Russia has been forced to buy equipment through complex networks, often at higher prices than before the war. Additionally, Russia's increasing dependence on the Chinese financial system and the yuan has created new financial dependencies. The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China is expected to focus on accelerating major energy projects, such as the "Power of Siberia 2" pipeline, which could transport up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas to China through Mongolia. However, the project is still facing disputes over prices and technical details.

اليوم الثلاثاء (19 مايو/ أيار 2026) إلى العاصمة الصينية لعقد قمة جديدة مع نظيره شي جينبينغ. وبثت قناة"سي سي تي في" التلفزيونية الصينية الرسمية مشاهد لهبوط طائرة بوتين في مطار بكين الدولي بعيد الساعة 23,15 (15,15 ت غ).

وتأتي تلك الزيارة في وقت تبدو فيه موسكو أكثر اعتماداً من أي وقت مضى على شريان الدعم الاقتصادي الصيني. قبل أسابيع فقط من اندلاع الحرب في أوكرانيا عام 2022، فإن ميزان القوة بين الطرفين بات يميل بصورة متزايدة لصالح في توقيت لافت، وصل الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إلى الصين، الثلاثاء (19 مايو/أيار 2026)، لإجراء مباحثات مع نظيره شي جينبينغ، بعد أيام قليلة من زيارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب إلى بكين واستقباله بحفاوة كبيرة.

منذ بدء الغزو الروسي الشامل لأوكرانيا، تضاعفت تقريباً صادرات روسيا إلى الصين، لتصل في عام 2024 إلى نحو 129 مليار دولار، معظمها من النفط الخام والفحم والغاز الطبيعي الذي بيع بأسعار مخفضة. في المقابل، تحولت الصين إلى المورد الصناعي الأكبر لروسيا، عبر تصدير الآلات والإلكترونيات والمركبات التي اختفت من السوق الروسية بعد انسحاب الشركات الغربية. كما أصبحتهذا الفراغ ملأته الصين بسرعة. وتشير تقارير اقتصادية إلى أن بكين باتت توفر الجزء الأكبر من واردات روسيا التكنولوجية الخاضعة للعقوبات.

لكن هذه العلاقة لها ثمنها. فروسيا أصبحت مضطرة إلى شراء كثير من المعدات عبر شبكات التفاف معقدة تمر بدول ثالثة، وغالباً بأسعار أعلى بكثير من أسعار ما قبل الحرب. كما أن اعتمادها المتزايد علىوتشير تقارير غربية أيضاً إلى أن الصين زودت روسيا بصور أقمار صناعية وتقنيات مرتبطة بالطائرات المسيّرة، ما ساعد موسكو على الحفاظ على إنتاجها العسكري وتوسيع اقتصادها الحربي.

مع استبعاد بنوك روسية من نظام"سويفت" وتجميد جزء كبير من احتياطات البنك المركزي الروسي في الخارج، وجدت موسكو نفسها مضطرة للتخلي تدريجياً عن الدولار واليورو في تجارتها الخارجية. لكن هذا التحول خلق تبعية مالية جديدة. فروسيا باتت أكثر ارتباطاً بالنظام المالي الصيني، وأكثر عرضة لتقلبات العملة الصينية وقرارات بكين الاقتصادية. كما أن اتساع استخدام اليوان"العملة الصينية" يمنح الصين نفوذاً عالمياً أكبر، ويحول الدول التي تعتمد عليه تدريجياً إلى فضاء اقتصادي يدور في الفلك الصيني.

يقول خبراء إن زيادة قدرة خطوط الأنابيب الروسية المتجهة إلى الصين ستعزز بشكل كبير أمن النفط الصيني في حال وقوع أزمة حول تايوان. لكن أي تحسن في العلاقات الأمريكية الصينية لن يصب بالضرورة في مصلحة بوتين، إذ قد يقلل من حاجة بكين إلى الاصطفاف الكامل مع موسكو في مواجهة الغرب، خصوصاً أن الصين تضع مصالحها الاقتصادية الضخمة مع الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا في مقدمة أولوياتها.

ومن المتوقع أن يدفع بوتين خلال زيارته الحالية باتجاه تسريع مشاريع الطاقة الكبرى، وعلى رأسها خط أنابيب"قوة سيبيريا 2" والذي قد ينقل ما يصل إلى 50 مليار متر مكعب من الغاز سنوياً إلى الصين عبر منغوليا. لكن المشروع لا يزال يواجه خلافات تتعلق بالأسعار والتفاصيل التقنية. ورغم أن المشروع لا يزال متعثراً بسبب الخلافات حول الأسعار والشروط التقنية، فإن أي اتفاق نهائي سيزيد ارتباط مستقبل الطاقة الروسي بالسوق الصينية، ويمنح بكين أوراق ضغط إضافية على الكرملين.

في المقابل، تستفيد الصين من هذا الوضع للحصول على الطاقة بأسعار تفضيلية، وتعزيز أمنها الطاقي في حال تصاعد التوتر مع الغرب، خصوصاً حولويشير ويبستر بذلك إلى التهديدات الصينية المتكررة بغزو تايوان، وهي خطوة قد تؤدي إلى فرض عقوبات غربية على بكين، أو حتى إلى حصار بحري أمريكي يعرقل واردات الصين النفطية المنقولة بحراً. خلال الحرب الإيرانية. غير أن أي تقدم في هذه المشاريع سيجعل مستقبل الطاقة الروسي أكثر ارتباطاً بالصين، ما يعزز نفوذ بكين على موسكو.

أدت العقوبات الغربية على روسيا على خلفية غزوها أوكرانيا إلى زيادة قياسية في حجم التجارة بين موسكو وبكين التي تتم باليوان، الأمر الذي فتح شهية دول أخرى كالسعودية والبرازيل وتركيا على زيادة معاملاتها بالعملة الصينية. تراجع أسعار الغاز في أوروبا لأدنى مستوى منذ بدء الحرب في أوكرانيا بدأت أسعار الغاز الطبيعي في أوروبا العام الجديد متراجعة بعد أن خفف الطقس المعتدل الطلب المتزايد على السوق، وانخفضت إلى أدنى مستوياتها منذ بدء الحرب في أوكرانيا.

لكن هذه التغيّرات قد لا تنعكس بشكل مباشر على المستهلكين. قالت الصين إنها ستفرض رسوما جمركية بنسبة 15% على وارداتها من الفحم والغاز الطبيعي المسال من الولايات المتحدة، بعدما فرضت واشنطن رسوما بنسبة 10% على بضائع صينية، كما أعلنت أيضا أنها ستفرض رسوما جمركية على واردات أخرى. خضع ترامب لفحص طبي أظهرت نتائجه الأحد خسارته لنحو 9 كغم. وقال طبيبه إن الرئيس يتمتع بصحة ممتازة.

لكنّ لديه تشوهات قليلة. الرد والرد المضاد ـ كيف تلعب إيران وإسرائيل بأعصاب العالم؟ رغم لعبة شد الأعصاب، جاء الهجوم الإيراني على إسرائيل رد الدولة العبرية في حدود "المتوقع" وفق محللين ألمان وأوروبيين





dw_arabic / 🏆 1. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russian President Vladimir Putin Chinese President Xi Jinping New Summit Trade Between Russia And China Exports To China Discounted Prices Of Oil Coal And Natural Gas China's Largest Supplier Of Industrial Equipme Technology Transfer Satellite Images And Missile Technology Accelerating Major Energy Projects \Power Of Siberia 2\ Pipeline

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Household of President Donald Trump Holds Joint Prayers for 250th Anniversary of American IndependenceKurdish National Council Chairman Barzani Makes Ankara Visit, Meets Turkish Officials, Turkish Military Forces Leave Iraq

Read more »

Diplomats Russia Denies Neutrality of SwitzerlandAccording to Demitri Bolyanski, the Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Switzerland's neutrality has disappeared after adopting all the sanctions against Russia.

Read more »

China's Strangest National Forest Park: A Journey to the Heart of ChinaExplore the heart of China, specifically the city of Zhangjiajie, where the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park is located. This park is one of the most fascinating and mysterious natural attractions in the world, boasting over 3,000 granite columns, some reaching heights of over 200 meters. The columns are often shrouded in fog, giving the illusion of floating in the sky. Inside the park, visitors can engage in various activities such as cable car rides to the top, exploring paths between the columns, and capturing stunning views from observation platforms. One of the most thrilling experiences is the suspended glass bridge or even practicing rock climbing in designated areas. The park also offers the world's longest outdoor lift, the Baolong, which offers breathtaking views from its exterior. Despite its allure, the journey to Zhangjiajie National Forest Park is not without challenges, including long walks and language barriers. However, the park's beauty has captivated many social media users, and many have expressed their desire to visit and seek guidance on planning their trips.

Read more »

Russia's President Vladimir Putin Arrives in China for Gas Pipeline NegotiationRussian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China for a critical visit to discuss 'Project Siberia 2', a gas pipeline project to supply gas to China from Russia, which was intended to supply gas to Europe.

Read more »

Zenit celebrates 10th Russian Super Cup with a birthday celebrationZenit celebrates its 10th Russian Super Cup title with a birthday celebration.

Read more »

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping Exchange Greetings in BeijingThe Kremlin confirmed that the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China marked a new phase in the long-term cooperation and partnership between the two countries. The visit was highlighted by the fact that the official news agency, NTV, linked it to the launch of a new phase in cooperation, primarily focused on joint efforts to address the challenges of the post-American world order. The two leaders are expected to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation, including the signing of 40 new agreements to strengthen trade and expand cooperation in various fields, as well as deepening strategic interaction and addressing regional and international issues.

Read more »