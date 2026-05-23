Russian Authorities Report 10 Deaths and 11 Missing Students in Ukrainian Drone Attack on Starobilsk Dormitory

The Russian authorities appointed in the Luhansk Republic announced that the death toll from the Ukrainian drone attack on a student dormitory in the city of Starobilsk has risen to 10 people, while the search continues for 11 missing individuals under the rubble. The attack, which targeted a building that housed about 86 students aged between 14 and 18 years, led to the deaths and injuries of dozens, including children.

23 مايو 2026 - 15:11 | آخر تحديث 23 مايو 2026 - 15:11 أعلنت السلطات الروسية المعينة في جمهورية لوغانسك، اليوم (السبت)، ارتفاع حصيلة القتلى جراء الهجوم الأوكراني بطائرات مسيرة على سكن طلابي في مدينة ستاروبيلسك إلى 10 أشخاص، فيما لا يزال البحث جارياً عن 11 مفقوداً تحت الأنقاض.

وقال رئيس الإدارة الروسية المعينة في لوغانسك ليونيد باسيشنيك إن فرق الإنقاذ تعمل منذ ليلة أمس على رفع الأنقاض من المبنى المكون من cinco pisos التابع لكلية ستاروبيلسك التابعة لجامعة لوغانسك التربوية، مشيراً إلى أن الحصيلة قد ترتفع أكثر مع استمرار العمليات. أوضح رئيس الإدارة الروسية المعينة في لوغانسك أن إجمالي المصابين بلغ 48 فيما البحث مستمر عن 11 طالباً.

أسفرت الغارة الأوكرانية التي استهدفت الليلة الماضية مبنى تعليمياً وسكنياً للطلاب في مدينة ستاروبيلسك عن مقتل وإصابة العشرات، بينهم أطفال تتراوح أعمارهم بين 14 و18 عاماً. وقع الهجوم الليلة، حيث استهدفت طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية المبنى السكني الذي كان يؤوي نحو 86 طالباً تتراوح أعمارهم بين 14 و18 عاماً، إضافة إلى أحد الموظفين، حيث أدى الانفجار إلى انهيار جزئي للمبنى حتى الطابق الثاني.

واتهم الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أوكرانيا بارتكاب «جريمة إرهابية» متعمدة ضد مدنيين نائمين، ووصفها بأنها تؤكد «الطبيعة النازية الجديدة» لنظام كييف، وأمر قواته بوضع خيارات للرد العسكري. من جانبها، نفت أوكرانيا استهداف السكن الطلابي، وقالت هيئة الأركان العامة الأوكرانية إن الضربة كانت موجهة ضد مقر وحدة «روبيكون» الروسية المتخصصة في الطائرات المسيرة في المنطقة، معتبرة الرواية الروسية «تلاعباً» ومحاولة للتضليل.

أعربت منظمة الأمم المتحدة عن قلقها البالغ إزاء الهجوم على منشأة تعليمية تضم أطفالاً ومراهقين، داعية إلى حماية المدنيين في سياق النزاع المستمر. تأتي هذه الحادثة وسط تصعيد متبادل في استخدام الطائرات المسيرة من الجانبين، مع استمرار الاشتباكات في الجبهة الشرقية لأوكرانيا، خصوصاً في مناطق لوغانسك ودونيتسك





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Ukrainian Drone Attack Russian Authorities Lugansk Republic Starobilsk Dormitory Death Toll Missing Students

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