Robert P. Burns: US Not in Final Stage of Iran Deal, Trump Has Political Dilemma

Robert P. Burns, a professor of political science, told CNN's Laura Coates that he does not believe President Trump's claim of reaching a historic agreement with Iran. Burns said the US is not at the end of the game but in the middle, and warned that Iran is becoming more ambitious under Trump's confrontation. Burns also mentioned that the US is in the middle of the game, where Iran is shifting from being to becoming, and Iran is expanding its wings and looking for regional influence. Burns also mentioned that the Iranians have become more ambitious in recent weeks and have raised the stakes in their attacks. Burns also mentioned that Trump has a political dilemma because he has two sides of MAGA, one that wants to strike hard and one that wants to withdraw, which is reflected in the middle of the game of escalating tensions.

قال أستاذ العلوم السياسية، روبرت بيب، في مقابلة مع مذيعة CNN ، لورا كوتس، إنه لا يصدق ادعاء الرئيس ترامب بالتوصل إلى اتفاق تاريخي مع إيران، مضيفًا أن الولايات المتحدة "ليس في المرحلة النهائية، بل في المرحلة المتوسطة".

وقال بيب: "نحن لسنا في نهاية اللعبة. نحن في منتصف اللعبة. لمدة 20 عامًا، قمت بتصميم نموذج لقصف إيران، والمسارات التي سيتبعها، والخيارات، والمراحل. نحن في منتصف اللعبة، وهي تتبع هذا المسار.

" وأضاف: "الافتتاح هو المكان الذي تضرب فيه القنابل الأهداف وتفقد أمريكا نفوذها، وتفقد موقعها الاستراتيجي. وفي منتصف اللعبة، تنتقل إيران من البقاء إلى الطموح. في الواقع تنشر جناحيها، وتبدأ في البحث عن النفوذ الإقليمي بطريقة أكثر تكاملاً. ولهذا السبب يتحدثون عن شبكة مقاومة أمنية جديدة.

لقد كان لديهم قطع منه، والآن يتحدثون عن دمجها.

" كما أكد أن الإيرانيين "أصبحوا أكثر طموحًا في الأسبوعين الماضيين. لهذا السبب قاموا برفع مستوى الرهان في ضرباتهم. لقد ضربناهم، فضربونا مرتين. لقد فعلوا ذلك مع إسرائيل أيضاً.

" وأشار بيب إلى أن ترامب "لديه الآن مشكلة سياسية داخلية، يا لورا، لأنه لو كان الأمر يتعلق بالتفاوض مع إيران، فلن نرى هذا على تروث سوشيال. " وتابع: "المشكلة السياسية الداخلية التي يواجهها ترامب هي أن لديه جزأين من MAGA، وليس جزءًا واحدًا. هناك جزء كبير من MAGA الذي يريده أن يضرب بقوة، وهناك جزء كبير آخر يريد منه أن ينسحب. وهذا ما ترونه في منتصف لعبة فخ التصعيد





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Iran Trump Deal Burns CNN Laura Coates Stage Game Tensions MAGA Confrontation Ambitious Attacks Regional Influence

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