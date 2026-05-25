Road to Esports World Cup 2026: Global Qualifiers for Esports World Cup

The Road to Esports World Cup 2026 is a new global qualifier announced by Esports Sports Foundation. It is a preparation for the Esports World Cup 2026, the first-ever global tournament dedicated to national teams in Esports. The tournament will feature over 100,000 players from more than 150 countries and regions, competing in various Esports games across 16 different categories. The tournament will also feature a unique team building experience, allowing players, coaches, and fans to build their dream teams and participate in Esports community.

الطريق إلى كأس المنتخبات للرياضات الإلكترونية هو مسار تصفياتي عالمي جديد تم الإعلان عنه من قبل مؤسسة الرياضات الإلكترونية، تمهيداً لانطلاق منافسات بطولة كأس المنتخبات للرياضات الإلكترونية 2026.

يتنافس أكثر من 100 ألف لاعب من أكثر من 150 دولة وإقليم على فرصة تمثيل دولهم أو إقليمهم في النهائيات. سيتم تقسيم المسار إلى 16 لعبة مختلفة، مما يسمح لمختلف الدول والأقاليم بالتنافس في النهائيات. وسيشمل المسار أيضًا تجربة بناء فرق تفاعلية تسمح للاعبين والمدربين والمدراء والجمهور باستكشاف تشكيلات القوائم، وبناء فرق أحلامهم ومشاركتها مع مجتمع الرياضات الإلكترونية. وسيتم تحديث التصنيفات بشكل دوري طوال فترة التصفيات حتى تاريخ الإغلاق النهائي لكل لعبة.

وسيتم إرسال الدعوات المباشرة للمشاركة في النهائيات بناءً على هذه التصنيفات. وسيشمل المسار أيضًا ألعاب فردية مثل الشطرنج و«إي إيه سبورتس إف سي» و«فيتل فيوري: سيتي أوف ذا وولفز» و«تراكمانيا». وسيتم حجز المقاعد المتبقية من خلال تصنيفات البطولة. وسيتم تحديث اللوائح التنظيمية ومعايير الأهلية بشكل دوري أيضًا.

وسيتم الإعلان عن معلومات إضافية بشأن ألعاب «إي إيه سبورتس إف سي» و«أبيكس ليجندز» بالتعاون مع شركة «إلكترونيك آرتس» خلال الأسابيع المقبلة





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Esports Esports World Cup Global Qualifiers Esports Tournaments Esports Teams Esports Community Esports Games Esports Teams Esports Tournaments Esports Teams Esports Community Esports Games

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