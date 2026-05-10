Romanian coach Alariou sets expectations for UAE World Cup group, emphasizes strong teams

UAE coach Cosmin Alariu discussed the expected strength of World Cup groups, stating that all teams are highly skilled.

10 مايو 2026 - 09:28 | آخر تحديث 10 مايو 2026 - 09:28أكد مدرب منتخب الإمارات الروماني كوزمين أولاريو في تصريحات خاصة لـ صحيفة «عكاظ» أن جميع مجموعات البطولة ستكون قوية وصعبة، مشيراً إلى أن جميع المنتخبات المشاركة تملك مستويات عالية.

وقال كوزمين: «هذه اللحظات العاطفية دائماً، وكل منتخب يتمنى أن يكون في المجموعة المناسبة، لكن لا يمكن الحديث عن مجموعة سهلة أو صعبة، لأن جميع المنتخبات على مستوى عالٍ، وستكون المنافسة معقدة على الجميع. بالنسبة لنا ستكون المهمة صعبة أيضاً، لأننا سنواجه كوريا، وهي من أبرز المنتخبات المرشحة في هذه البطولة. الفريق أصبح أقوى مع الوقت، ولدينا الأمل بأن نصل قبل انطلاق البطولة إلى المستوى الذي يجعل حلمنا يتحقق.

وعن مواجهة الهلال والنصر، قال كوزمين: دائماً تكون المواجهات أمام الفرق الكبيرة صعبة وتنافسية، سواء أمام الهلال أو النصر، لأنهما يملكان جودة عالية ولاعبين مميزين. لا زلت أتابع مواجهاتهم باستمرار، وأستمتع بما يقدمه الفريق من شخصية قوية وتنظيم داخل الملعب. شاهدت مباريات عديدة في الدوري السعودي ودوري أبطال آسيا، والمستوى أصبح أقوى بكثير من السابق، وهذا أمر إيجابي للكرة السعودية بشكل عام





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