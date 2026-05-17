Rise in Gold Prices in Egypt Despite Global Market Trough

The global gold market is currently experiencing a severe downturn, with prices falling significantly. However, gold prices in Egypt have risen, indicating a discrepancy between local and global performance. This discrepancy points to a significant price gap inside the local market, which reflects weak demand for gold in Egypt.

NEWS TEXT: 17 مايو 2026 - 18:12 | آخر تحديث 17 مايو 2026 - 18:12 رغم استمرار موجة التراجع الحادة التي تضرب أسعار الذهب في الأسواق العالمية، ارتفعت أسعار الذهب في مصر خلال تعاملات اليوم، وذلك في تحرك يعكس حالة من التباين الواضح بين الأداء المحلي والعالمي Bما يشير إلى وجود فجوة تسعيرية واضحة داخل السوق المحلية، وهو ما يعكس حالة من ضعف الطلب النسبي على الذهب في مصر خلال الفترة الحالية.

وزاد سعر جرام الذهب عيار 21، الأكثر تداولاً في السوق المصرية، بنحو 25 جنيهاً لينتقل من مستوى 6.850 جنيهاً في ختام تعاملات أمس إلى 6.875 جنيهاً اليوم، وفقاً لتقرير صادر عن منصة «آي صاغة». وسجل سعر جرام الذهب عيار 24 نحو 8.757 جنيهاً، فيما بلغ سعر جرام الذهب عيار 18 مستوى 5.893 جنيهاً، بينما سجل الجنيه الذهب نحو 55 ألف جنيه.

في الوقت الذي واصلت فيه الأوقية العالمية خسائرها لتتراجع إلى مستوى 4.540 دولاراً، بعد موجة هبوط قوية دفعتها إلى أدنى مستوياتها منذ مارس 2026. وقال سعيد إمبابي، المدير التنفيذي لمنصة «آي صاغة»: «إن سوق الذهب في مصر تعيش حالة من الشلل الانتظاري، حيث يترقب المتعاملون اتجاهات الأسعار دون وجود موجات شراء أو بيع قوية».

وأضاف أن ضعف الجنيه المصري كان من المفترض أن يدفع الأسعار المحلية إلى مستويات أعلى، إلا أن الانخفاض العنيف في أسعار الأوقية العالمية حدّ من هذا التأثير. وضرب سعر صرف الدولار مقابل الجنيه المصري إلى نحو 53.36 جنيه، بما يعكس استمرار قوة العملة الأمريكية عالمياً، لكن تأثير هذا الارتفاع على أسعار الذهب داخل السوق المحلية ظل محدوداً بسبب الضغوط العالمية العنيفة على المعدن الأصفر.

وأضاف: أن حساب السعر العادل للذهب، استناداً إلى الأسعار العالمية وسعر صرف الدولار، يكشف وجود فجوة تسعيرية واضحة داخل السوق المحلية، وهو ما يعكس حالة من ضعف Demand Residual On أزواج الذهب الأجنبية في مصر خلال الفترة الحالية.





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Gold Prices Gold Market Gold Prices In Egypt Price Gap Weak Demand

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