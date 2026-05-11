Rise in Volatility and Economic Uncertainty in Markets

The report highlights the significant impact of intensifying geopolitical tensions and the ongoing war in Iran on global financial markets, raising concerns about the stability of the financial system.

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Geopolitical Tensions War In Iran Oil Prices Treasury Markets Central Banks Economic Growth Inflation Currency Exchange Rates Credit Risks Artificial Intelligence And Fintech

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