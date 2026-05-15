Real Madrid Player Responds to Criticism and Confirms his Readiness for Upcoming Squad Play-off

Real Madrid player Kylian Mbappé responded to criticism over his recent absence and confirmed his readiness to start for the upcoming play-off match against Valencia. Discussing his training after being sidelined due to a back injury, Mbappé addressed his current position within the team and mentioned not feeling under pressure. He also discussed his comparison to other strikers and his respect for Ancelotti's coaching philosophy.

Real Madrid 's Kylian Mbappé responded to his team's victory over rivals Real Sociedad with a statement in which he confirmed his readiness to start against Valencia on Sunday.

After being sidelined for nearly two months with a back injury, Mbappé played his first 96 minutes of the season on Thursday and is now being positioned by manager Carlo Ancelotti behind forwards Vinicius Jr., Gonzalo Higauín, and Marco Asensio. Mbappé also mentioned a lack of opposition during a press conference, stating that it is his duty to work harder to secure his starting spot.

However, the player denied any conflict with manager Carlo Ancelotti, asserting that every coach has his own philosophy and must accept the competition within the team. To the criticism of his trip to Sardinia during his recovery, Mbappé explained it as part of the team's bonding process.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti emphasized that the presence of Mbappé on the field was not crucial for the match, as Sociedad's defeat came as a result of their own mistakes. Overall, the manager confirmed that Mbappé's return to the starting lineup is planned for Real Madrid's upcoming match against Valencia, even if the game is not decisive





Arabi21News / 🏆 26. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Real Madrid Kylian Mbappé Injury Back Injury Mario Balotelli (Not) In Good Condition Ratings (Dis)Agreement Allegri Zlatan Ibrahimovic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

تركيا يثبت Uses of 'Turkish Straits' as legitimate, disregards Greek objectionsTurkey confirms its use of the term 'Turkish Straits' officially and rejects Greek objections, emphasizing the historical and political motivations behind Greek choices.

Read more »

Americas Secretary of State Marco Rubio Discusses China's Role in Iran Conflict and Upcoming Meeting with Chinese President Xi JinpingMarco Rubio, the United States Secretary of State, revealed that American officials are trying to convince China to play a more active role in resolving the conflict in Iran, which is scheduled to take place at the same time as President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Rubio emphasized that helping China in the Iran file, despite their strategic relationship, serves their interests, as their economy heavily relies on exports rather than domestic consumption. He also mentioned that the US and China have conflicting interests in the Iran issue and that maintaining a healthy relationship is crucial for global stability.

Read more »

US Official Encourages China to Play a More Active Role in Resolving Iran CrisisUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged China to play a more active role in resolving the Iran crisis, as President Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Rubio emphasized that the US has presented its arguments to China and hopes that they will find it convincing, allowing them to take action at the UN later this week.

Read more »

Iranian Foreign Minister: No Military Solution for Iran, Ready for Defense and DiplomacyIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that there is no military solution for any issue related to Iran and emphasized Iran's readiness for defense and diplomacy. He also mentioned Iran's readiness to pursue diplomacy and its readiness to respond to any pressure with stronger unity.

Read more »

French coach Deschamps names 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup, urges focus on first three matchesFrench coach Deschamps names 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup, urging focus on first three matches and stating that France is among the favorites but will face strong competition.

Read more »

Turkish Defense Minister Meets Gaddafi's Ally in EastUS envoy John Bolton's proposed unification of national armed forces in Libya has reignited discussions on the matter, with Turkey emerging as a key player due to its interests in the region and alliances with various Libyan factions.

Read more »