The news text describes the evacuation of passengers and crew members of a cruise ship that had reported an outbreak of the deadly Hanta virus. The story is about the evacuation process, the precautions taken and the safe return of the passengers to their respective countries.

إجلاء ركاب «سفينة هانتا» وسط إجراءات صحية صارمة بدأ ركاب سفينة سياحية شهدت تفشياً قاتلاً لفيروس «هانتا»، العودة إلى بلدانهم من جزر الكناري الإسبانية، الأحد، ضمن عملية إجلاء دقيقة وإجراءات صحية صارمة.

وأودى الفيروس بحياة ثلاثة ركاب على متن السفينة «إم في هونديوس»، وهم زوجان هولنديان وامرأة ألمانية، فيما أصيب آخرون بالمرض النادر الذي ينتقل عادة بين القوارض. ولا توجد لقاحات أو علاجات محددة لفيروس «هانتا»، الذي يعتقد أنه ظهر في أوشوايا بالأرجنتين التي انطلقت منها السفينة في أبريل (نيسان) الماضي. لكن مسؤولين صحيين شددوا على أن الخطر على الصحة العامة العالمية لا يزال منخفضاً، مستبعدين المقارنات مع جائحة «كوفيد - 19»





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Cruise Ship Evacuation Hanta Virus Outbreak Precautions Taken Safe Return Of Passengers World Health Organization Travel Restrictions

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Weqaya confirms monitoring of hantavirus cases linked to cruise ship in AtlanticThe Public Health Authority (Weqaya) revealed that it is closely following the developments regarding reported cases of Hantavirus linked to a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. They indicated that the current assessment suggests that the level of risk is low, and the likelihood of the virus entering the Kingdom is very low. The Weqaya emphasized that their alert is part of continuous efforts to enhance health awareness among travelers, especially during the summer season, which sees an increase in travel and movement.

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ترامب يكشف عن دراسة لفيروس 'هانتا' وعلاقته بكوفيد-19 | التفاصيلPresident Donald Trump announces that American experts are studying the Hanta virus, referring to it as 'more difficult' than COVID-19. He emphasizes that everything is under control and that they know this virus very well, unlike COVID-19. He also mentions that the Hanta virus is well-known to scientists and does not easily spread from one person to another, contrary to COVID-19. The Hanta virus spreads through contact with infected rodents or by inhaling contaminated dust or excrement. It can cause two main types of diseases: the Respiratory Syndrome of the Hanta Virus (HPS) leading to severe difficulty in breathing with a fatality rate of up to 50%. In contrast, COVID-19 spreads quickly through respiratory droplets and has caused panic, but according to the WHO, the risk to public health remains low. The ship will enter Spain to complete its journey, while the authorities closely follow the passengers and crew.

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Mideast turmoil over US ship passages in Hormuz Strait ignites Saudi fears of Iranian retaliationThe US move sparked anxiety among Saudi officials who feared Iranian retaliation, worrying that it could escalate tensions, reignite the conflict, or trigger further attacks against regional infrastructure or allies. Saudi diplomats expressed support for cooling tensions, while emphasizing their preference for diplomatic solutions and their rights to defend themselves.

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World Health Organization Director General Tries to Calm Fears Over Hanta Virus ShipThe Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has sent a message to the residents of Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands, after concerns arose regarding a ship carrying passengers infected with Hanta virus. He reassures the residents that the risk to them is low and that the virus on the ship is a dangerous one that has caused three deaths.

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Coronavirus 'Hanta' Evokes Global Concern After Shipboard Death and Disease Linked to 'Andis' Variant, WHO Says It's Not a New PandemicThe Hanta virus, once again raising global anxiety, following mysterious deaths and illnesses on board a tourist cruise ship, MV Hondius, being linked to the 'Andis' variant. Although the WHO highlights that the risk of global public health is still low.

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مدير عام منظمة الصحة العالمية يطمئن سكان جزر الكناري بعدم ارتفاع خطر فيروس هانتاDr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, reassured the residents of the Canary Islands and those on board the cruise ship 'Embarcadero de Hondo' that the risk of the hantavirus is low. He made this statement during a press conference before the evacuation of passengers scheduled for Sunday, stating that the disease is not COVID-19 and that WHO has repeatedly emphasized this.

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