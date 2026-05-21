Researcher Explores the Impact of Psychological Culture on Literature

Mohammed Al-Hamza, a researcher and social therapist specializing in psychological sociology, presented a working paper at the Fanjal Café and the Literary Partner's Memorial in Baljurashi Governorate. He demonstrated the importance of psychological skills and tools for writers handling novels, stories, memoirs, diaries, and autobiographies. Al-Hamza highlighted the role of psychological culture in enhancing efficiency and offered examples of writers who chose to write personal memoirs and autobiographies. The meeting was organized by Sara Al-Khalaf, presented by Wajd Saeed Al-Ghamdi, and sponsored by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission.

Researcher Mohammed Al-Hamza explored the impact of psychological culture on literature during his presentation at the Fanjal Café and the Literary Partner's Memorial in Baljurashi Governorate, demonstrating the importance of psychological skills and tools for writers handling novels , stories , memoirs , diaries , and autobiographies .

Al-Hamza shared examples of writers who chose to write personal memoirs, diaries, and autobiographies, highlighting the role of psychological culture in enhancing efficiency. Al-Hamza is a social therapist specialized in psychological sociology, a columnist for Al-Riyadh newspaper, and the author of the book: The Power of Control (Skills for Self and Others Management). The meeting was organized by Sara Al-Khalaf, presented by Wajd Saeed Al-Ghamdi, and sponsored by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission





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Researcher Explores Psychological Culture Literature Impact Novels Stories Memoirs Diaries Autobiographies Cultural Aspects Cultural Impacts Cultural Influences Impact On Creativity Relevant Research Personal Narratives Diary Writing Creative Writing

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