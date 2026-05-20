Report of a senior Israeli official to & #34;Atlas 13& #34; indicates that the Trump Administration is pressing the President to reach a deal with Iran. Netanyahu also discussed the issue with Trump, and the senior official confirmed that there is a stance for an attack on Iran, but added that timing is the only factor involved.

A senior Israeli official has communicated that the administration around President Trump is exerting pressure on him to reach a deal with Iran. He also mentioned that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed the issue with Trump. The senior official confirmed that the option to attack Iran remains an option in the view of President Trump. He clarified that from his perspective, the issue spins around timing.

قال مسؤول إسرائيلي في تصريح ل & #34;قناة 13& #34; العبرية، مساء الأربعاء، إن محيط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب يضغط عليه للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران.

وأضاف المسؤول للقناة العبرية أن رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو تحدث مع ترامب حول ذلك. وصرح المسؤول بأن خيار الهجوم لا يزال قائما من وجهة نظر الرئيس ترامب، مردفا بالقول: & #34;حسب تقديراتنا فإن المسألة تتعلق فقط بالتوقيت& #34;. وفي السياق قال موقع & #34;أكسيوس& #34; نقلا عن ثلاثة مصادر، إن الرئيس ترامب ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي ناقشا خلال مكالمة هاتفية يوم الثلاثاء وصفت ب & #34;الصعبة& #34;, جهودا جديدة للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران.

وذكر أحد المصادر للموقع الأمريكي نتنياهو بأنه كان في حالة غضب شديدة بعد المكالمة, مردفا بالقول: & #34;شعر بيبي كان يحترق بعد المكالمة& #34;





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