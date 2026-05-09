Palestinian and Arab officials express condolences after the death of the fourth son of Hamas leader in Gaza

A series of condolences from Palestinian and Arab officials, including the Qatari prime minister, the Egyptian intelligence chief, the Turkish intelligence chief, and the Oman's grand mufti, were expressed after the death of the fourth son of Hamas leader in Gaza, who was injured in an Israeli airstrike.

، سلسلة اتصالات تعزية من شخصيات فلسطينية وعربية رسمية وحزبية، عقب استشهاد نجله الرابع عزام الحية، متأثراً بجروح أصيب بها جراء غارة للاحتلال الإسرائيلي استهدفت مدينة غزة.

إلى جانب اتصالات من رئيس الوزراء القطري محمد بن عبد الرحمن آل ثاني، ورئيس جهاز المخابرات العامة المصرية حسن رشاد، ورئيس جهاز الاستخبارات التركي إبراهيم كالن، إضافة إلى مفتي سلطنة عُمان أحمد الخليلي. وأضاف البيان أن المتصلين عبّروا عن تضامنهم مع عائلة الحية والشعب الفلسطيني، مشيدين بصمود الفلسطينيين في مواجهة العدوان الإسرائيلي المتواصل على قطاع غزة، ومنددين بسياسة الاغتيالات والقصف التي ينفذها الاحتلال. ، قائد تيار الإصلاح الديمقراطي في حركة فتح، اتصالاً هاتفياً بالحية، قدّم خلاله التعازي باستشهاد نجله.

ونقل بيان صادر عن تيار الإصلاح عن دحلان قوله إن “دماء الشهداء هي ضريبة الكرامة التي يدفعها القادة وأبناؤهم إلى جانب أبناء شعبهم في مواجهة العدوان المستمر”. من جانبه، عبّر خليل الحية عن شكره لجميع المتضامنين والمعزين، مؤكداً أن “جرائم الاحتلال لن تكسر إرادة الشعب الفلسطيني، بل ستزيده تمسكاً بحقوقه وإصراراً على مواصلة طريق التحرير وإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة”.

وكانت مصادر طبية في قطاع غزة قد أعلنت استشهاد عزام خليل الحية، نجل رئيس حركة"حماس" في القطاع، متأثراً بإصابته في غارة جوية إسرائيلية، ضمن التصعيد العسكري المستمر على غزة





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Palestinian Arab Officials Condolences Death Son Hamas Leader Gaza Israeli Airstrike Injuries Condemnation Aggression Rights Liberation State

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