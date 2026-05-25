Palestinian casualties in Israeli airstrikes, ceasefire agreement, and more

This news text covers various topics including Palestinian casualties in Israeli airstrikes, the ceasefire agreement, and other related events. It also mentions the agreement between the US and Iran regarding oil, nuclear, and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the reception of the flotilla activists in Morocco and the death of more than 90 workers in a Chinese coal mine explosion.

استشهد وأصيب عدد من الفلسطينيين الاثنين جراء سلسلة غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت مناطق متفرقة في قطاع غزة، رغم اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الساري منذ 10 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الماضي، فيما صعّد جيش الاحتلال سياسة تدمير المنازل.

وفي أحدث الغارات، أصيب 4 فلسطينيين مساء الاثنين جراء قصف إسرائيلي استهدف عدة منازل سكنية في مخيم النصيرات وسط قطاع غزة، عقب إنذار أصدره جيش الاحتلال بإخلاء مربع سكني تمهيداً لاستهدافه. وأفاد مصدر طبي في مستشفى العودة في المخيم باستقبال 4 إصابات جراء الغارة الإسرائيلية، دون توضيح طبيعة الإصابات. وذكر شهود عيان أن طائرة حربية إسرائيلية قصفت بصاروخ واحد على الأقل منزلاً يعود لعائلة الطويل، في منطقة 'مخيم 5' بمخيم النصيرات وسط القطاع.

وأشار الشهود إلى أن جيش الاحتلال أجرى اتصالاً هاتفياً مع أحد الفلسطينيين بالمنطقة، وأنذر العائلات بإخلاء المنطقة بشكل فوري تمهيداً لاستهدافها، ما دفعها إلى مغادرة منازلهم على عجل وسط حالة من الخوف والارتباك. وتسببت الغارة الإسرائيلية العنيفة، بتدمير عدد من المنازل المجاورة للمنزل المستهدف، إضافة لدمار واسع في محيطها، وفق مصادر محلية وشهود عيان.

وفي وقت سابق الاثنين، قتل جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي فلسطينيتين إحداهما طفلة، وأصاب 20 آخرين معظمهم نساء وأطفال، في قصف جوي استهدف مخيماً للنازحين بمنطقة المواصي غربي مدينة خان يونس جنوبي قطاع غزة، وفق مصدر طبي. ووفق المصادر، استشهد الشابان أحمد سمير فرحات ونضال شلحة، متأثرين بإصابتيهما في قصفين إسرائيليين استهدفا منطقة غربي مدينة غزة وموقعاً للشرطة شمالي القطاع خلال الأيام الماضية. وأدت الخروقات المتواصلة للاتفاق إلى استشهاد 904 فلسطينياً، وإصابة 2713 آخرين حتى الاثنين، وفق معطيات وزارة الصحة في القطاع.

وجرى التوصل لاتفاق بعد عامين من حرب إبادة جماعية إسرائيلية بدأت في 8 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2023، واستمرت لاحقاً بأشكال متعددة، وخلفت أكثر من 72 ألف شهيد فلسطيني وما يزيد على 172 ألف جريح، ودماراً واسعاً طال 90% من البنى التحتية المدنية، بتكلفة إعمار قدرتها الأمم المتحدة بنحو 70 مليار دولار. استشهاد 5 من عناصر الشرطة الفلسطينية وإصابة آخرين في هجمات لجيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على غزة. إعلام أمريكي يتحدث عن قرب اتفاق أمريكي-إيراني يشمل النفط والنووي ومضيق هرمز.

ترمب: فرص الاتفاق مع إيران أو مهاجمتها متساوية. استقبال شعبي حافل في المغرب لناشطي أسطول الصمود بعد الإفراج عنهم. مصرع أكثر من 90 عاملاً في انفجار منجم فحم شمالي الصين واستمرار عمليات البحث والإنقاذ





TRTArabi / 🏆 9. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Palestinian Casualties Israeli Airstrikes Ceasefire Agreement Coal Mine Explosion Flotilla Activists Morocco Chinese Coal Mine Explosion US-Iran Agreement

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