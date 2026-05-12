Palestinian officials claim that a US journalist, Nicholas Kristof, has published a libel, labeling Israel as the perpetrator and Palestinians as the victims, in a prominent article. This article turns the victims into the defendants and shifts focus on Israel.

الفلسطينيون يُتهامن صحفياً أميركياً وصياغةً بمعاونة وسائل إعلام يهودية على تحويل الضحايا إلى المتهمين؛ ووصف عناصرٌ في البيان بأن هذا النشر ليس مجرد صدفة يُصنع في إطار حملةٍ عدائيةٍ لإسرائيل تُمارس بشكلٍ ممنهجٍ وُجه نحو تصنيف إسرائيل على القائمة السوداء للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة ومناقشة الاتهامات المتبادلة للعنف الجنسي بين الفلسطينيين والإسرائيليين على ضوء الصراع الفلسطيني الإسرائيلي...

يتناول الصحفي الأميركي يغطي الأحداث من الضفة الغربية نيكولاس كريستوف في مقال مطول نشرته صحيفة ‘نيويورك تايمز’ قضية 'الاتهامات المتبادلة' للعنف الجنسي على خلفية الصراع الفلسطيني الإسرائيلي، حيث يرى الكاتب أن إدانة الاغتصاب يجب أن تكون موقفاً مبدئياً ولا يمكن أن يخضع للاصطفافات السياسية





Arabi21News / 🏆 26. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Palestinian Accused Journalist Labeling Victim Defendant Palestinians Israel Occupied West Bank NSAID

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saudi Diplomat and Journalist Shares Insights on Saudi Arabia's Foreign Policy and Cultural IdentityA Saudi diplomat and journalist shares his insights on Saudi Arabia's foreign policy and cultural identity, based on his experiences as a diplomat and journalist in the region.

Read more »

American Billionaire Warns Against New York Tax Proposal, Calls for Relocation to Florida or TexasThe relationship between money and politics has resurfaced with the growing debate over tax policies in major American cities, with billionaire investor and Citadel CEO, Ward Kin Griffin, expressing concern over New York Mayor de Blasio's proposal to tax the wealthy. Griffin stated that he would reconsider his investments in New York in light of de Blasio's comments, calling New York no longer a welcoming environment for success. Meanwhile, the mayor defended his proposal, stating that the current tax system widens the gap between the rich and the poor, and that reform is necessary to ensure the sustainability of the economy and promote social justice.

Read more »

Palestinian Man's Body Removed from Grave in West BankA Palestinian man's body was removed from his grave in the West Bank, causing outrage and raising questions about the legality and ethics of such actions. The incident took place in a cemetery near a settlement, with the assistance of Israeli soldiers and settlers.

Read more »

Cairo Watches New American Track of Negotiations on Ethiopian DamThe source underlines the possibility of a new track pursued by the US for resolving the 'Ethiopian Dam' dispute, hinting at efforts to revive the Washington Agreement in a revised form for broad consensus on it again. It further states that the new track is initiated and led by the US State Department, which left the file and returned it to the US Treasury Department.

Read more »

Israeli PM Plans to Reduce Dependency on US Military Aid in 10 YearsIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his ambition to free Israel from its reliance on US military aid within ten years, stating he wants to reduce US financial support for the Israeli military to zero. Israel has recently been granted $38-billion in military aid over the period from 2018 till 2028.

Read more »

Barcelona Young Star Lamine Yalala Riles Social Networks After Celebrating La Liga Trophy With Palestinian FlagBarcelona's young star Lamine Yalala generates widespread enthusiasm on social media after celebrating the La Liga trophy while waving the Palestinian flag on a visible bus that celebrated the team among a crowd of Barcelona in the evening of Monday, February 28, 2022, amid festive atmosphere and a large public attendance. Various photos and videos of Yalala Spanish teenager spread widely on social platforms, with Arab and Palestinian fans praising him for the clear solidarity message.

Read more »