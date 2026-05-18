Palestinian farmers face third consecutive Eid without slaughtering animals due to Israeli aggression and blockade

The Israeli aggression and blockade have led to the destruction of the Palestinian livestock sector, resulting in the inability to slaughter animals for Eid Al-Adha, causing hardship for millions of Palestinians.

وفق بيان لوزارة الزراعة، قال إن الإبادة الإسرائيلية منذ 2023 تسببت بتدمير ممنهج لقطاع الثروة الحيوانية. وقد توقفت عمليات استيراد المواشي بالكامل بسبب إغلاق المعابر.

وقد أدى ذلك إلى أن أكثر من مليوني فلسطيني سيستقبلون عيد الأضحى للعام الثالث على التوالي بلا أضاحي، بسبب الدمار الذي طال قطاع الثروة الحيوانية جراء حرب الإبادة الجماعية واستمرار الحصار الإسرائيلي. وقد أدى ذلك إلى أن قطاع غزة كان يستقبل سنويا، قبل الحرب، من 10 إلى 20 ألف عجل، إضافة إلى ما بين 30 و40 ألف رأس من الأغنام لتلبية احتياجات موسم الأضاحي.

وقد أدى ذلك إلى أن شح الأعلاف وارتفاع أسعار المتوفر منها تسببا في القضاء على ما تبقى من الثروة الحيوانية، وسط خسائر وصفتها الوزارة بـ'الكارثية'. وقد أدى ذلك إلى أن غياب الأضاحي هذا العام لا يمثل فقط فقدان شعيرة دينية، بل يعكس حجم المجاعة والمعاناة التي يعيشها فلسطينيو غزة، خاصة مع اعتمادهم قسرا على كميات محدودة من اللحوم المجمدة، في ظل غياب أي مصادر إنتاج محلية.

وقد طالب المجتمع الدولي والمؤسسات الأممية والإنسانية بالتحرك العاجل للضغط من أجل الفتح الفوري للمعابر، والسماح بإدخال المواشي والأعلاف ومستلزمات الإنتاج الزراعي والبيطري، و'إنقاذ ما تبقى من هذا القطاع الحيوي الذي يشكل ركيزة أساسية للأمن الغذائي'. وقد وصف مكتب الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية، عبر تقرير، الظروف المعيشية في غزة بـ'المزرية'، قائلا إن معظم العائلات نازحة وتعتمد على المساعدات الإنسانية.

وقد بلغت نسبة الذين يعانون من انعدام الأمن الغذائي الحاد في قطاع غزة 77 بالمئة من إجمالي عدد السكان، بما يشمل أكثر من 100 ألف طفل و37 ألف سيدة حامل ومرضع. وقد أدى ذلك إلى أن إسرائيل تنصلها من تنفيذ التزاماتها التي نص عليها اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الساري منذ 10 أكتوبر 2025، بما في ذلك فتح المعابر وإدخال الكميات المتفق عليها من المساعدات الغذائية والإغاثية والطبية.

وقد بلغت الكميات المدخلة إلى القطاع 38 بالمئة مما كان يدخل قبل الحرب، وفقا لمعطيات المكتب الإعلامي الحكومي بغزة. وقد بدأت إسرائيل حرب إبادة جماعية في القطاع، بدعم أمريكي، استمرت عامين وخلقت أكثر من 72 ألف قتيل وما يزيد على 172 ألف جريح ودمارا واسعا طال 90 بالمئة من البنى التحتية المدنية، بتكلفة إعمار قدرتها الأمم المتحدة بنحو 70 مليار دولار





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Palestinian Farmers Israeli Aggression Blockade Destruction Of Livestock Sector Eid Al-Adha Slaughtering Animals Hardship Millions Of Palestinians

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