Palestinian Events and Marches Under the Slogan "We Will Not Abandon Our Roots" Affirm the Right of Return

Palestinian events and marches under the slogan "We Will Not Abandon Our Roots" took place in Palestine and the diaspora, emphasizing the commitment to the right of return, while the Israeli war on Gaza and the escalation of violence in the West Bank continue.

فعاليات ومسيرات في فلسطين والشتات تحت شعار "لن نرحل.. جذورنا أعمق من دماركم" تؤكد التمسك بحق العودة، بينما تتواصل الحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة والتصعيد العسكري في الضفة الغربيةيصادف، الجمعة، الذكرى الـ78 لنكبة الشعب الفلسطيني، التي أسفرت عام 1948 عن تهجير العصابات الصهيونية لمئات الآلاف من مدنهم وبلداتهم وقراهم في معظم أراضي فلسطين التاريخية.

ويطلق الفلسطينيون مصطلح"النكبة" على أحداث 15 مايو/ أيار 1948، حين أُعلن قيام إسرائيل على معظم أراضي فلسطين التاريخية، بعد مجازر وعمليات تهجير نفذتها العصابات الصهيونية. وفي هذا التاريخ من كل عام، يحيي الفلسطينيون ذكرى النكبة عبر مسيرات وفعاليات ومعارض داخل الأراضي الفلسطينية وفي أنحاء العالم، للمطالبة بحقوقهم وبينها حق عودة ملايين اللاجئين. وجاءت فعاليات هذا العام تحت شعار"لن نرحل.. جذورنا أعمق من دماركم".

وشملت مسيرات ووقفات ومهرجانات شعبية في الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة ومخيمات اللجوء والشتات، تأكيدا على التمسك بالحقوق الوطنية الفلسطينية، وفي مقدمتها حق العودة. وفي مدينة رام الله وسط الضفة الغربية، شارك فلسطينيون في مسيرة ومهرجان مركزي بمشاركة رسمية وشعبية واسعة، رُفعت خلالها الأعلام الفلسطينية والرايات السوداء ومفاتيح رمزية للعودة. كما شهدت مخيمات اللاجئين الفلسطينيين في دول عربية وأجنبية مسيرات ووقفات مماثلة، رفع المشاركون خلالها لافتات تحمل أسماء القرى والمدن الفلسطينية المهجرة عام 1948، مؤكدين تمسكهم بحق العودة ورفضهم مشاريع التهجير.

وبحسب الجهاز المركزي للإحصاء الفلسطيني، سيطرت العصابات الصهيونية عام 1948 على 774 قرية ومدينة فلسطينية، ودمرت 531 منها بالكامل، فيما ارتكبت أكثر من 70 مجزرة أسفرت عن مقتل ما يزيد على 15 ألف فلسطيني. وأشار إلى أن عدد الفلسطينيين في العالم بلغ مع نهاية عام 2025 نحو 15.49 مليون نسمة، يقيم أكثر من نصفهم خارج فلسطين التاريخية، بينهم 6.82 ملايين في الدول العربية.

ووفق الجهاز، يبلغ عدد سكان دولة فلسطين نحو 5.56 ملايين نسمة، بواقع 3.43 ملايين في الضفة الغربية و2.13 مليون في قطاع غزة. وأوضح أن قطاع غزة شهد"انخفاضا حادا وغير مسبوق" في عدد السكان بنحو 254 ألف نسمة منذ بدء حرب الإبادة الإسرائيلية في أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2023، نتيجة القتل والتهجير وتدهور الأوضاع المعيشية. وتأتي ذكرى النكبة هذا العام وسط استمرار حرب الإبادة على قطاع غزة، وتصاعد العمليات العسكرية في الضفة الغربية، مع تحذيرات فلسطينية من محاولات تهجير جديدة تستهدف الفلسطينيين





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Palestinian Events March Slogan Right Of Return Israeli War On Gaza West Bank Escalation Nakba Day Palestinian Refugees Palestinian Diaspora Palestinian Rights Palestinian History Palestinian Struggle

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