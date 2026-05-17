Palestinian Political Landscape: The Need for Change or Déjà Vu?

The article discusses the complex political landscape in Palestine, highlighting the challenges and threats facing the Palestinian people. It raises questions about the potential for a transformative change in the internal elections of the two main political factions, Fatah and Hamas, and the likelihood of a repetition of past patterns. The article also emphasizes the need for a shift from passive waiting to proactive action, as the current situation demands a collective effort to address the pressing issues facing the Palestinian people.

الانتخابات الداخلية التي أفضت إلى نتائج وصفها كل طرف بأنها تمثل مسارا تجديديا في بنية الحركة، وحراكا صحيا يعزز البناء التنظيمي الداخلي. في المقابل، وُجّهت انتقادات من معارضين ومؤيدين على حد سواء لطبيعة هذه الانتخابات.

وقد تناولنا في مقال سابق قراءة تحليلية لهذه الانتخابات، لكن وبعد التمعن في المشهد الفلسطيني بتجاذباته الراهنة، يتضح أن فرص ظهور تيار ثالث فاعل في الساحة الفلسطينية تبدو شبه معدومة، على الأقل خلال السنوات الأربع المقبلة.

ومع مرور الوقت، يترسخ في الوعي الجمعي الفلسطيني أن القطبية السياسية بين حركتيمع مرور الوقت، يترسخ في الوعي الجمعي الفلسطيني أن القطبية السياسية بين حركتي فتح وحماس ستظل محور التجاذب المركزي في الحياة السياسية الفلسطينية في موازاة هذه القطبية، تتصاعد مجموعة من التحديات والمهددات التي تلقي بظلالها على الواقع السياسي الفلسطيني، ويمكن تلخيص أبرزها في الآتي: أولا: بروز نزعات انفصالية في قطاع غزة: تتوسع بعض النزعات المحلية والانفصالية المرتبطة بالاحتلال في قطاع غزة في ظل الظروف الاقتصادية والإنسانية القاسية، وما يرافقها من تآكل في قوة المنظومة السياسية الفلسطينية. ثانيا: برود جماهيري تجاه العمل السياسي: تشهد الساحة الفلسطينية حالة من الفتور الشعبي تجاه الانخراط السياسي، نتيجة ارتفاع كلفة الانتماء، وجمود الأطر التنظيمية، وتراجع قدرتها على إقناع الجمهور بجدوى المشاركة.

ثالثا: تصاعد البنى النفعية والعشائرية: يتزايد الميل نحو الاحتماء بالتكوينات العشائرية والقطاعات المصلحية، باعتبارها بدائل توفر الحماية والمساندة في ظل الإرباك السياسي والمؤسساتي. رابعا: عجز القوى السياسية عن إنتاج برنامج جمعي: تعاني الحركة السياسية الفلسطينية من عجز متنامٍ عن صياغة برنامج وطني جامع يستجيب لتعقيدات المرحلة وتحدياتها. خامسا: تنامي المسارات الأحادية: تزداد المؤشرات على وجود قناعة لدى الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بتجاوز الأطر التمثيلية الفلسطينية القائمة، لصالح تكوينات سياسية جديدة يجري اختبار قدرتها على لعب دور في المرحلة المقبلة.

هذا الواقع المعقد يفتح سؤالا جوهريا: هل ستفضي الانتخابات الداخلية في الحركتين إلى حراك تغييري حقيقي، أم أننا أمام إعادة إنتاج لأنماط العمل ذاتها التي حكمت السنوات الماضية؟ حتى اللحظة، تبدو مؤشرات التفاؤل محدودة للغاية، إذ لا توحي الخطابات السياسية ولا النتائج التنظيمية بوجود تحول نوعي قادر على إنتاج مقاربة جديدة.

بعيدا عن القراءة التشاؤمية، فإن الأهم هو تحديد ما يحتاجه التكوين السياسي الفلسطيني، ممثلا بالحركتين الأساسيتين، في هذه المرحلة الدقيقة: أولا: استعادة الثقة المجتمعية: من خلال بناء بنية تمثيلية مقنعة تعكس حضور القوى ذات الوزن الشعبي الحقيقي. ثانيا: برنامج يلامس حياة الناس: صياغة برنامج عملي يتقاطع مع هموم المواطنين، ويعالج جراحهم واحتياجاتهم، خاصة في ظل الأوضاع الاقتصادية الصعبة في الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة.

ثالثا: برنامج وطني مرحلي: وضع رؤية سياسية للسنوات الخمس المقبلة، يكون في صلبها وقف الحرب، والتصدي للتغول الاستيطاني في الضفة الغربية، وتعزيز صمود الفلسطينيين في مواجهة سياسات التهجير. رابعا: وقف النزيف في خاصرة الوعي الوطني: من خلال وقف الإجراءات المتخذة بحق عائلات الشهداء والجرحى والأسرى، لما تمثله هذه الملفات من رمزية وطنية وأخلاقية. هل ستفضي الانتخابات الداخلية في الحركتين إلى حراك تغييري حقيقي، أم أننا أمام إعادة إنتاج لأنماط العمل ذاتها التي حكمت السنوات الماضية؟

خامسا: إعادة هيكلة مؤسسات السلطة: بما يعزز الكفاءة في قطاعات الصحة والتعليم والأعمال الشرطية الداخلية، ويحافظ على حقوق الموظفين، من خلال سياسات ترشيد مدروسة، وآليات اختيار تقوم على الكفاءة والأولوية. سادسا: الجمع بين الدبلوماسية والصمود الشعبي: صياغة برنامج وطني يوازن بين الحراك الدبلوماسي النشط وتعزيز صمود المواطنين على الأرض، في مواجهة مشروع السيطرة الإسرائيلية على الأرض الفلسطينية. الانتقال من حالة الانتظار إلى حالة الفعل ليس ترفا سياسيا، بل واجب تاريخي ووطني.

ورغم أن فرص هذا التحول لا تزال محدودة حتى الآن، فإن الحاجة إليه باتت أكثر إلحاحا من أي وقت مضى. ويبقى السؤال مفتوحا: هل سيفرض الواقع الفلسطيني نفسه كحافز قهري يدفع القوى السياسية إلى الحد الأدنى من العمل المشترك، أم أن المشهد سيواصل الدوران في دائرة الجمود ذاتها التي طبعت السنوات الماضية





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