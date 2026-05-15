Palestinian casualties rise to 8 as heavy Israeli air strikes target residential building and civilian vehicle in Gaza

Recent events in Gaza have resulted in a significant increase in the number of casualties, with reports indicating that as many as eight individuals have lost their lives and numerous others have sustained injuries.

ارتفعت حصيلة الضحايا إلى 8 قتلى وعشرات المصابين الفلسطينيين، الجمعة، من جراء غارتين إسرائيليتين استهدفتا مبنى سكنيا ومركبة مدنية في مدينة غزة. وأفادت مصادر طبية لمراسل الأناضول"بارتفاع حصيلة شهداء الغارتين الإسرائيليتين إلى 8 بينهم سيدات، وصلت جثامينهم إلى مستشفيي الشفاء والسرايا الميداني التابع لجمعية الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني".

وبينت المصادر أن 3 أشخاص قتلوا في استهداف المركبة المدنية، والـ5 الآخرين قتلوا في قصف البناية السكنية. وقال مراسل الأناضول، إن النيران لا تزال مشتعلة حتى اللحظة في البناية المستهدفة في حي الرمال غربي مدينة غزة. وفي وقت سابق، قالت مصادر طبية للأناضول، إن جثماني قتيلين و6 إصابات نقلوا إلى مستشفى السرايا، التابع لجمعية الهلال الأحمر الفلسطيني جراء قصف طائرة مسيرة إسرائيلية لمركبة مدنية في مدينة غزة





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