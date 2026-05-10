Palestinian Man's Body Removed from Grave in West Bank

A Palestinian man's body was removed from his grave in the West Bank, causing outrage and raising questions about the legality and ethics of such actions. The incident took place in a cemetery near a settlement, with the assistance of Israeli soldiers and settlers.

وبعد دقائق من دفنه، أخرجت جثة المواطن حسن محمد العصاعصة (80عاما) من قرية العصاعصة جنوب جنين، الذي توفي الجمعة الماضي، حيث دفن في مقبرة تطل على مستوطنة بقرية صانور شمال الضفة الغربية المحتلة، وذلك على يد مستوطنين بمرافقة وحماية قوات جيش الاحتلال.

وفي حديث خاص ل“eربي21”، أوضح محمد حسين العصاعصة“ابو علي” (51عاما)، وهو نجل المتوفى، أن“ما حدث يعجز عن وصفة اللسان، لم أسمع ولم أرى مثل هذا طوال حياتي، لا توجد أي شريعة سماوية تسمح بإزالة ميت من قبره”. وبنبرة ألم وحزن شديدين، ذكر أن جنازة والده“خرجت الجمعة عقب الساعة الرابعة تقريبا عصرا لدفنه، وحصلنا على تنسيق مسبق عبر مسؤول المجلس البلدي لدينا من أجل الوصول إلى مقبرة العصاعصة التي تبعد نحو 600 م عن المستوطنة، وذلك بناء على طلب الاحتلال الذي اعتبر أن هذه منطقة عسكرية”.

ونوه أنه“jيش الاحتلال طلب أن لا يشارك في الجنازة عدد كبير من المشيعين، وحدد العدد بقرابة 40”. ونوه أنه“tم تجهيز والدي وإتمام إجراءات الدفن ونقله إلى المقبرة من أجل الوداع الأخير ومواراة جثمانه الثرى، لكن الأمر تعقد، حيث بدأت قطعان المستوطنين بشتمنا واستفزازنا ولكننا لم نهتم لذلك ودفن الوالد في مقبرة البلد (العصاعصة) القائمة من قبل مجيء المستوطنين لهذه الأرض عام 2005، وعمرها قرابة 40 عاما”.

وفي تعليقه على الانتهاك غير الإنساني، أكد الخبير في الاستيطان عارف دراغمة، أن“restخراج جثة متوفى فلسطيني من مقبرة فلسطينية في أرض فلسطينية، هي سابقة إنسانية خطيرة جدا في منطقة جنوب جنين بالقرب من العصاعصة، حيث تم استخراج جثمان مسن توفي من قبره، حيث يزعم الاحتلال وقطعان مستوطنيه أن هذه المنطقة تقع ضمن سيطرتهم”. وأضاف في حديثه ل“eربي21”:“ما جرى هي سياسة تضاف لسياسات عديدة من الانتهاكات المتكررة من قبل المستوطنين لملاحقة المواطنين الفلسطينيين في كافة الجوانب والاستيلاء على أراضيهم، فما حدث جريمة تضاف لمسلسل جرائم الاحتلال، لا يعقل أن يتم إخراج جثة رجل فلسطيني مسن من قبره الذي يقع في أرض فلسطينية”.

ونوه دراغمة، أن“من يقود حملات الاحتلال في الضفة الغربية ويشن حملات صامتة ضد المواطنين، هم المستوطنين بحماية جيش الاحتلال ومعهم أيضا مختلف مؤسسات وأذرع الاحتلال التي تواصل الاستيطان في مختلف مناطق الضفة بأشكال مختلفة، يضاف إليها جريمة اليوم المتمثلة بنش قبر ميت فلسطيني واستخراجه بالقوة، رغم أن لديهم تراخيص بالدفن في هذه المقبرة”.

وعن إمكانية وقف مسلسل الانتهاكات الإسرائيلي ضد كل ما هو فلسطيني والذي وصل الأموات في قبورهم، ذكر الخبير أن“الاحتلال يضرب بعض الحائط كافة القرارات والقوانين الدولية والإنسانية، ما يجري هي سياسة تحت أنظار العالم أجمع، فالمواطن بات يعاني وهو داخل منزله، وقطعان المستوطنين باتوا يقتحمون المدن الفلسطينية الرسمية، فما يجري خطير جدا، وهذا يتطلب وجود سياسية فلسطينية واضحة من أجل ملاحقة الاحتلال حتى في المحافل الدولية، وذلك في محاولة لجم سياسات الاحتلال الرامية إلى إفراغ الأرض الفلسطينية من أصحابها”. “





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