Palestinian leader's son killed in Israeli strike

The son of a Palestinian leader was killed in an Israeli strike, marking the latest in a series of attacks on the Gaza Strip.

جاء ذلك في كلمة مصورة للحية عقب استشهاد نجله عزام متأثراً بجراح أصيب بها جراء غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت حي الدرج شرقي مدينة غزة، الأربعاء. وقال الحية: 'الحمد لله الذي زادني شرفاً باستشهاد ابني عزام'، معتبراً أن ما جرى 'حلقة ضمن مسلسل استهداف العدو الصهيوني لأبناء شعبنا وأهلنا'.

وأضاف أن إسرائيل 'تعودت أن تفاوض الفلسطينيين بالنار'، مشيراً إلى أن استهداف نجله يأتي امتداداً 'لاستهداف الوفد المفاوض في العام الماضي، وفي السياق ذاته'. وفي 9 سبتمبر/أيلول 2025، شنّ الجيش الإسرائيلي غارة استهدفت مقرّ إقامة وفد حماس في حي لقطيفية بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة، فيما وصفت إسرائيل العملية بأنها 'دقيقة' ضد قيادات الحركة، بينما اعتبرتها قطر اعتداء على سيادتها.

وأسفر الهجوم حينها عن استشهاد 6 أشخاص، بينهم 5 من أعضاء ومرافقي الحركة، ومنهم همام نجل خليل الحية، إضافة إلى عنصر أمن قطري، بينما نجا الوفد المفاوض. وتابع الحية: 'لا نملك إلا أن نحمد الله عز وجل، وأن نودّع شهداءنا بالصبر والثبات والصمود على طريق العزة والكرامة وتحقيق أهداف شعبنا الوطنية'. وشدد على أنّ 'الاحتلال يتوهّم أنه باستهداف القادة وأبنائهم وعائلاتهم يمكن أن يأخذ منا ما لا نريد، وأن يحقق بالقتل والإرهاب ما يريد، لكن هذا وهم ومحال أن يحققه'.

وأضاف: 'بوصلتنا هي مصلحة شعبنا وتحقيق أهدافه السياسية المشروعة، وتحقيق الاستقرار والطمأنينة له، وتحقيق ما يمكن أن يجعل شعبنا يثبت على أرضه وفي وطنه'. ووجّه الحية رسالة إلى الفلسطينيين قائلاً: 'نحن منكم وإليكم، نبضكم نبضنا وجراحاتكم تؤلمنا، وآلامكم وآمالكم هي رائدتنا، ونحن على يقين أن النصر حليف شعبنا'.

وفي وقت سابق الخميس، أُعلن عن استشهاد عزام الحية متأثراً بإصابته جراء الغارة الإسرائيلية على حي الدرج، والابن الرابع لخليل الحية الذي تقتله إسرائيل خلال السنوات الماضية، بعد استشهاد أشقائه حمزة وأسامة وهمام. ويأتي ذلك ضمن خروقات جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الساري في غزة منذ 10 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول 2025، عبر القصف وإطلاق النار، ما أدى إلى استشهاد 846 فلسطينياً وإصابة 2418 آخرين منذ ذلك التاريخ، وفق أحدث إحصاء لوزارة الصحة الفلسطينية





TRTArabi / 🏆 9. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Palestinian Leader Son Killed Israeli Strike Gaza Strip Attacks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

حرب غزة: إسرائيل تقتل فلسطينيين اثنين في ضربة جوية على مسجد في مخيم جنين للاجئينInside Jenin mosque reduced to rubble after Israeli missile strike

Read more »

ضربات صاروخية باكستانية في إيران: طهران تستدعي مبعوث اسلام أباد لديها وتجدد إدانتها للضرباتVideo shows aftermath of Pakistan strike on Iran

Read more »

İsrail'in Gazze Çayırlarında Başvuran Koalisyon Bombalama Ataklarıİsrail forces have continued to target various areas in the Gaza Strip, especially in the northern and central parts, with the Palestinian Ministry of Health reporting over 1400 families 'annihilated completely.' Two people were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a group of citizens in Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, south-west of Gaza City. Three other victims were retrieved from a house belonging to the Nasser family after an Israeli attack in Gaza City's Shari'a Al-Wahda. Additionally, 29 Palestinians were killed in the Nasserit Camp following Israel's military incursion. Israeli artillery shelling continues to target central Gaza Strip areas.

Read more »

حملة صاروخية للحوثي تستهدف إسرائيل retaliation in response to Israeli aggression on Gazaأعلنت جماعة الحوثي تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت هدفين عسكريين إسرائيليين في تل أبيب. وشدد المتحدث على أن 'العدوان الإسرائيلي لن يثني اليمن واليمنيين عن تأدية الواجب الديني والأخلاقي في الرد على مجازره في قطاع غزة'

Read more »

Lebanon: Two Killed, 26 Injured in Israeli Army Fire as Civilians Return HomeThe Lebanese Ministry of Health reported two deaths and 26 injuries resulting from Israeli army fire on civilians returning to their villages in southern Lebanon on Monday. The United Nations condemned Israel's targeting of civilians, calling for a lasting and sustainable peace agreement.

Read more »

الموقف العربي من نتنياهو: هل هناك حرج؟This text analyzes the Arab position toward Benjamin Netanyahu's policies, which have been increasingly confrontational towards Palestinians. It argues that the Arab world's tendency to prioritize security concerns over Palestinian self-determination has created a situation where Netanyahu's actions are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. The text explores the historical context of the Arab-Israeli conflict, highlighting the missed opportunities for a just and lasting peace. It also examines the role of normalization agreements, accusing Arab governments of abandoning the Palestinian cause in their quest for stability.

Read more »