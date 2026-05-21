Pakistani court sentences man to death for killing TikTok star Saina Yusuf

A Pakistani court has sentenced a man to death for killing TikTok star Saina Yusuf. Yusuf, a 17-year-old influencer, was found dead in her home in Islamabad on June 2, 2025, after being attacked by the man, who had been trying to get close to her for months.

حكمت محكمة في باكستان أمس، بالإعدام على عمر حيات، بعد إدانته بقتل المؤثرة المراهقة على تيك توك سنا يوسف، في قضية أثارت غضباً واسعاً في البلاد.

وكانت سنا، البالغة من العمر 17 عاماً، قد قتلت داخل منزلها في إسلام آباد في 2 يونيو/حزيران 2025، بعدما اقتحم حيات المنزل إثر رفضه محاولاته المتكررة للتقرب منها. واعترف حيات، البالغ الآن 23 عاماً، بجريمته في يوليو/تموز العام الماضي، قائلاً إنه أصبح مهووساً بيوسف من طرف واحد، بعد تفاعلات محدودة بينهما عبر الإنترنت. اقتحم عمر حياة منزل نجمة تيك توك سنا يوسف بعد أن رفضت محاولاته للتقرب منها.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام محلية عن والد سنا، سيد يوسف حسن، قوله إن الحكم الصادر عن محكمة في إسلام آباد يشكل "درساً لكل من يرتكب مثل هذه الجرائم في المجتمع". خلال التحقيقات، قال حيات إنه سافر إلى إسلام آباد قبل أيام من الجريمة لتهنئة يوسف بعيد ميلادها. ورغم رفضها لقاءه، تمكن من الوصول إلى منزلها، حيث وقع بينهما خلاف انتهى بمقتلها، بحسب وسائل إعلام باكستانية.

وكان لدى يوسف، قبل وفاتها، أكثر من مليون متابع على تيك توك، ونحو نصف مليون متابع على إنستغرام. وقد أحبها متابعوها بسبب محتواها الخفيف، من تجربة صيحات الموضة، إلى أداء مقاطع على أنغام الأغاني، وقضاء الوقت مع أصدقائها. وكانت بي بي سي قد نقلت، في تقرير نشر في 4 يونيو/حزيران 2025، عن الشرطة الباكستانية قولها إن حيات اعتقل بعد الجريمة بوقت قصير واعترف بقتل يوسف. الخليج 365 New





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Tiktok Star Murder Pakistan Islamabad Death Sentence

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