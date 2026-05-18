Pakistan Envoy Sends Modified Iran Proposal to US, Talks of Hurried Talks Between Tehran and Washington

A source in Pakistan has informed Reuters that Islamabad has sent a revised proposal to the US regarding the Iran issue. The talks between the two sides are still strained. The source also mentioned that there is not much time left for the differences to be resolved. The two sides are changing their terms.

قال مصدر باكستاني لوكالة"رويترز", إن إسلام آباد أرسلت مقترحا إيرانيا معدلا لإنهاء الحرب إلى الولايات المتحدة أمس الأحد، في وقت بدا فيه أن المحادثات بين الجانبين لا تزال متعثرة.

وأضاف المصدر، لدى سؤاله عما إذا كانت الخلافات بين الجانبين ستستغرق وقتا لرأبها، قائلا:"ليس لدينا الكثير من الوقت". وتلعب باكستان دور الوسيط الرئيسي بين طهران وواشنطن، إلى جانب وسطاء آخرين مثل سلطنة عمان وقطر. وقد شهدت الأسابيع الماضية تقديم إيران خطة من 14 بندا لإنهاء الحرب، قوبلت برفض أمريكي علني، لكن واشنطن أبدت عبر الوسيط الباكستاني ملاحظات وتعديلات على المقترح الإيراني.

من أبرز نقاط الخلاف بين الجانبين هو ملف التخصيب النووي الإيراني، حيث تصر طهران على حقها في التخصيب بموجب معاهدة عدم انتشار الأسلحة النووية (NPT)، بينما تشترط واشنطن تفكيكا كاملا للقدرات النووية الإيرانية. كما تختلف الآراء حول إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، حيث تريد إيران رفع الحصار البحري أولا، بينما تربط واشنطن أي اتفاق بوقف البرنامج النووي.

قال مندوب روسيا الدائم لدى المنظمات الدولية في فيينا ميخائيل أوليانوف إن واشنطن وتل أبيب ستثبتان عجزهما عن استخلاص العبر من أخطائهما الاستراتيجية حال استئناف الضربات ضد إيران. كشفت تقارير إعلامية أن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي، أجرى زيارة غير معلنة إلى العاصمة الإيرانية، في خطوة وصفت بالعاجلة لاحتواء التوترات وإحياء الحوار بين طهران وواشنطن. وزير الداخلية الباكستاني يصل طهران في إطار الجهود الدبلوماسية لتسهيل الحوار مع واشنط





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Pakistan Iran US Talks Differences Terms Tensions Harrowing Revised Proposal US Envoy Iran Envoy Pakistan Envoy Iran Issue US Proposal Iran Proposal Pakistan Iran US Talks Differences Terms Tensions Harrowing Revised Proposal US Envoy Iran Envoy Pakistan Envoy Iran Issue US Proposal Iran Proposal

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