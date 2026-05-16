Pakistani Interior Minister Meets Iranian Officials Amid Stalemate in US-Iran Negotiations

The interior minister of Pakistan, Mohsin Naqvi, held talks with senior Iranian officials in Tehran days after his previous visit aimed at facilitating diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff between the United States and Iran involving the Islamic Republic's control over the Strait of Hormuz. The lack of progress in negotiations poses a challenge to the Biden administration's hope to de-escalate tensions in the region while ensuring free marine traffic in a critical global waterway.

لا تزال المفاوضات الأمريكية الإيرانية تراوح مكانها وسط حالة من الجمود، في ظل تمسك طهران بورقة السيطرة على مضيق هرمز، وإصرار واشنطن على استمرار الحصار البحري .

وكشفت مصارد مطلعة بأن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي وصل إلى طهران قبل ساعات لإجراء لقاءات مع كبار المسؤولين الإيرانيين. وسبق لنقوي زيارة طهران برفقة قائد الجيش الباكستاني المشير عاصم منير، لثلاثة أيام في 15 أبريلالماضي، وسط جهود باكستانية للوساطة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران. ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية الرسمية"إرنا" نعن مصادر مطلعة، اليوم السبت بأن وزير الداخلية الباكستاني محسن نقوي وصل إلى طهران قبل ساعات لعقد لقاءات مع مسؤولين إيرانيين





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistani Minister Meets Iranian Officials Iran-US Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz Diplomatic Efforts Biden Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US envoy meets K.O. officials amid strained tiesUS envoy meets K.O. officials amid strained ties, with K.O. government stating that the meeting was held 'in the context of the complexities that affect the bilateral relations' and to contribute to the political dialogue between the two countries.

Read more »

Israel threatens to return to war against Iran, discusses scenarios with US, including targeted strikes on Iranian facilitiesIsrael threatened to return to war against Iran and discussed scenarios with the US, including targeted strikes on Iranian facilities, as tensions rise between the two countries. The visit of US President Trump to China, which includes discussions on trade, Iran, Taiwan, and artificial intelligence, is expected to focus on the escalating tensions between Iran and the US, as well as the potential for a military escalation.

Read more »

Egyptian Foreign Minister Meets Indian Trade and Industry MinisterThe Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr El-Etiy, met with the Indian Trade and Industry Minister, Bishnu Dasgupta, and several Indian companies during the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi. The meeting took place in the context of the expanding Indian presence in Africa. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry reported that Badr El-Etiy discussed ways to increase trade and investment with the Indian Trade and Industry Minister. The meeting also included a meeting with Indian company CEOs and managers.

Read more »

Lebanese News Update: Zarif Reiterates Iran's Position, Lebanese Politics Remain TensionedThe latest developments in Lebanon, including remarks from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Zarif, the tense political situation, and the escalation in the south,

Read more »

Mathias Guttmann, FIFA General Secretary, Meets with IRIFF OfficialsFIFA General secretary, Mr. Mathias Guttmann, is scheduled to meet with officials of the Iranian Football Federation (IRIFF) in Istanbul, Turkey. He aims to reassure them regarding the participation of Iran in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Read more »

الإف بي آي يعرض مكافأة مقابل معلومات عن ضابطة أمريكية متهمة بالتجسس لصالح إيرانThe ICBM leader, Gen. Mark A. Milley, remarks on the Iran-backed groups isolation from Iranian supply lines, the revelation of an Israeli Mossad-linked spy network, China's firm stance on Iran, Israel's heightened readiness as a possible Trump decision approaches, the detention of the principal elements of an Iranian spy ring in northwestern Iran, the medical emergency in Lebanon, a meeting between Netanyahu and MBZ, and Trump's comment on Iran's resilience.

Read more »